Mark Cavendish: ‘I’ve had my best racing month for a long time in Belgium’ 

Mark Cavendish said he’s had his best racing month for a long time during his spell in the Belgian Classics.

The Bahrain-McLaren rider said he wants to continue his career for a few more seasons, after enjoying his time on the cobbles.

>> Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Cavendish’s contract ends in 2020 and he’s unsure if he will have a ride for next season, as talks with his team were ongoing.

In an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Cavendish said: “ With all these Belgian races I have had my best racing month for a long time. ”

“This is real cycling, as I learned it on the Isle of Man. Without power meters, but great bang. I hope to do that for a few more seasons. I first wanted to wait for the end of this season before thinking about the future.”

Cavendish had been racing the Classics block in Belgium in recent weeks through a lot of uncertainty for the Manxman.

The 35-year-old has been in talks with his Bahrain-McLaren team for a new contract beyond 2020, while the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of some Classics.

But despite fearing Ghent-Wevelgem may have been the last race of his career, Cavendish returned to the cobbled roads of Belgium for the Tour of Flanders and Three Days of De Panne last weekend, having last raced the event in 2011.

Cavendish came out of the Belgian racing block with no notable results, pulling out of the Tour of Flanders and the Three Days of De Panne before the finish, but he was active throughout the stretch, jumping into breakaways and racing aggressively.

He ended his season at De Panne and we now await news on his contract negotiations.

>>> Classics specialist Sep Vanmarcke leaves EF Pro Cycling for Israel Start-Up Nation

Cavendish’s former team boss Patrick Lefevere said he has considered re-signing the sprinter for Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

Lefevere said Cavendish, who rode for Deceuninck from 2013 to 2015, said: “Right now my heart says yes, but my mind says no.”