Milan-San Remo’s final climb the Poggio closed because of landslides

Milan-San Remo’s iconic final climb is currently closed because of landslides, with no date set for when the road could reopen.

The Poggio, the springboard for many upset victories in the longest Monument on the calendar, is blocked because of a collapse this year that resulted in partial closure to traffic.

According to a report from Italian news website Riviera 24, it would cost €10million (£8.5million) to reopen the road.

The authorities took the decision to close the road fully this week after the previous partial closure, after it was discovered that the ground is still unstable and is sliding into the valley.

The local mayor said: “During the week, further checks will be carried out, but we have already requested an urgent intervention by Anas [the Italian highways authority] and the Liguria Region to protect the soil and prevent hydrogeological instability on the entire slope.

“The problem has intensified in relation to the recent heavy rains and tomorrow, with a yellow alert, further rainfall will be expected.”

An inspection is expected to take place early next week but it is not clear if and when the Poggio will be reopened.

The climb, Poddio di San Remo, is 3.7km-long and average 3.7 per cent, with a maximum gradient of eight per cent near its summit.

Starting with 9.2km to the finish, the ascent has been the kicking off point for a number of unforgettable victories, including the winning breakaway that set up Julian Alaphilippe in 2019 and Vinenzo Nibali’s solo dive the year before.

There has been more course news reported this week, after the penultimate cobbled section of Paris-Roubaix was partially tarmacked.

EF Education First rider Sep Vanmarcke posted a picture of the Hem secteur on Instagram after the local authority added in tarmac pavements at either side of the stretch, covering the rough and sporadic concrete that had been there.