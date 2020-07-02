Movistar joins the race to become a sustainable and green cycling team

Movistar have pledged to become carbon neutral after investigating their carbon footprint.

The Spanish WorldTour team is the latest squad to announce their commitment to becoming environmentally friendly as the impact of pro cycling has been made clear.

Movistar measured its carbon footprint and found their team vehicles and facilities produce the equivalent of 175,000kg of carbon dioxide per year, which is about the same energy consumption of 20 households in a year.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step announced earlier this year they would be going carbon neutral as they revealed they use more than a million kilograms of Co2 a year, but it’s not clear how each team measured their footprints.

Movistar have now joined the race to reduce the carbon footprint of pro cycling.

A statement from the team said: “In a world in full climate emergency, in which humans try to mitigate the consequences of the deterioration of our planet, Abarca Sports and Movistar Team propose , starting in the summer of 2020, a series of measures aimed at becoming the first team 100% sustainable top level cyclist . This purpose is aligned with the sustainable development goals set for 2030 by the UN.

“The company directed by Eusebio Unzué thus aspires to be at the forefront of a cycling always classified as ‘green sport’ , but which at the same time has had an impact on our planet with its activities that it will now try to compensate.”

The team has unveiled plans to make its Pamlona headquarters powered by 100 per cent renewable energy by installing solar panels, while its fleet of vehicles will be replaced with hybrid models.

Movistar said their commitment has been accelerated after experts found that air pollution is likely to increase the number and severity of coronavirus cases.

Earlier this year, Deceuninck – Quick-Step released a detailed breakdown of their annual consumption and carbon emissions, having raced in 20 countries over 272 days in 2019.

The team said it uses 1.2 million kilograms of carbon carbon dioxide and revealed they use a whopping 27,000 bottles annually, alongside 750 jerseys, 2,500 caps, 180 helmets and 12,500 gels between their 27-man roster.