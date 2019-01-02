Quiz: How many of the top-25 WorldTour race winning riders can you name?

Elia Viviani led the way in wins in a season dominated by Quick-Step Floors, but who else was the cream of the crop?

As we all know, cycling is a team sport. But it is the individual accolades that grab the attention with personal honours a major measuring stick on how a riders careers is measured.

In 2018, Quick-Step Floors took this mantra to the limit, raking up 71 race victories between them, as Elia Viviani led the list of WorldTour riders with 18 wins himself including four stages at the Giro d’Italia and three stages at the Vuelta a Espana.

>>> Elia Viviani: ‘Mark Cavendish is a symbol of his generation’

Four other Quick-Step riders also made the top 25 list, but can you remember who out the Belgian outfit were the most winningest riders of the year to join Viviani and who were the other 20 WorldTour riders to join them?

You have eight minutes to correctly guess as many as you can (without the help of Wikipedia) and prove your knowledge to your friends, family and clubmates.





Try our other quizzes:

>>> Quiz: Can you name the last 50 Giro d’Italia winners?

>>> Quiz: How many Team Sky riders can you name in 12 minutes?

>>> Quiz: Can you name every Grand Tour stage winner of 2018?

>>> Quiz: Can you name the last 50 Tour de France winners?

Let us know how many you got inside the eight minute allowance or how fast you managed to name them all on our social media channels.

*The 25th rider was tied with nine other WorldTour riders, but made our top-25 on tiebreaker due to more podium places.