Richard Carapaz disqualified from Liège-Bastogne-Liège for supertuck 

Richard Carapaz was disqualified from Liège-Bastogne-Liège for an illegal riding position during his solo attack.

The Ecuadorian Grand Tour star launched a huge attack on the penultimate climb of the day, the Côte des Forges, around 30km from the finish of the Belgian Monument, breaking clear of his rivals and giving himself a chance at victory by pulling out a 20-second gap.

Carapaz, racing for Ineos Grenadiers, was eventually pulled back by the rest of the favourites and finished the race in 29th place, around 1-21 behind eventual winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

But as the official results emerged after the 259km one-day race, Carapaz had been disqualified by the race jury.

Ineos Grenadiers confirmed to Cycling Weekly that 2019 Giro d’Italia Carapaz had been stripped of his result for breaching the new UCI rules on illegal riding positions.

Carapaz is the latest rider to be kicked out of a race for breaking the recently-introduced rules, which ban the use of the ‘supertuck’ and the forearms time trial position on road bikes in races.

On April 1, the UCI introduced strict punishments for anyone riding in a number of unconventional riding positions on safety grounds.

British pro Alexander Richardson from the Tour of Turkey for an illegal riding position on stage four earlier this month, while Jumbo-Visma’s Gijs Leemreize was kicked out of Brabantse Pijl just a few hours later.

The UCI regulations state: “The rider shall normally assume a sitting position on the bicycle. This position requires that the only points of support are the following: the feet on the pedals, the hands on the handlebars and the seat on the saddle.”

Riders breaking the new riding position rule are automatically disqualified. The UCI also introduced harsh punishments for riders caught littering outside designated zones on course.

After introducing disqualifications for anyone littering in one-day races and time penalties in stage races, the UCI has agreed to change the rules after numerous complaints from riders.

Anyone littering will now be given a fine for their first offence, rather than the immediate disqualification that was initially enforced.