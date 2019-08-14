Tiesj Benoot moves to Sunweb for 2020

Tiesj Benoot will move to Sunweb next season after seven years with Lotto-Soudal.

The Belgian has consistently progressed in both Classics and prestigious stage races in recent season, taking his only professional win in 2018 at Strade Bianche in awful weather.

Sunweb bosses have signed Benoot for two years to add to their pool of talent in one-day races, while also hoping to achieve more results in prestigious stage races

Benoot, 25, said: “I was looking for a team with a professional and scientific approach where I can take the next steps forward in my career, that’s why I chose Sunweb.

“I’m looking forward to joining a strong group of Classics riders at the team, where I believe we can achieve some great results in the coming years. My biggest goal is to further grow and develop as a rider in general and turn that into results with the team.”

Benoot joined Lotto as a trainee in 2014, spending his entire career so far with the Belgian outfit.

Rumours suggested Benoot could join either Sunweb or Team Ineos, but German outfit Sunweb confirmed the signing on Wednesday (August 14).

Sunweb coach Marc Reef said: “We are very happy that Tiesj is joining our team and we can continue his journey to become the best rider possible.

“Tiesj is someone we have been following for quite a while and there was already contact with him in the past.

“From the moment he turned professional, he showed that he is one of the riders that was aways there in the finals of the tough Flemish Classics, and was already close to winning one early in his career.”

Benoot finished fourth in this year’s Tour de Suisse, following up on his fourth-place finish in Tirreno-Adriatico last season. He has also finished fifth in the Tour of Flanders.

Reef added: “As well as adding firepower to our Classics squad alongside guys like Michael Mattews and Søren Kragh Andersen, we’ll also look to achieve more top results in difficult stage races , using his diverse strength as a rider.”