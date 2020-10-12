Colnago selling $30,000 replica of Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France winning machine

Have you ever thought road bikes were just too cheap?

Well you may be in luck, as Colnago have upped the stakes by releasing a $30,000 replica of Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France winning V3RS R machine.

>> Try 5 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Italian bike-builder Colnago has released a very limited edition “work of art” bike, worth around £23,000, to celebrate the company’s first ever Tour de France victory, as 21-year-old Pogačar took a historic win.

Colnago has built a total of 232 UAE Team Emirates livery bikes – 116 in the yellow and 116 in the standard team white, to mark the 116 years since a rider younger than Pogačar won the Tour.

Colnago said on its website: “We have the soul of champions. We carry the glory of hundreds of victories. Today we are honoured to share this one with you.

“To celebrate Tadej Pogačar’s success in this year’s race, we are building two very special versions of the V3RS to commemorate his iconic achievements.

“Ernesto Colnago was also victorious in the Tour de France this year. Finally, his palmarès is complete.

“The Tour de France is the only dream that has eluded one of the most influential iconic in cycling and now that dream has been fulfilled.”

This limited edition model comes with the Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset, direct mount rim brakes and Campagnolo Bora WTO 33 wheels, all used by the UAE Team Emirates squad.

Each bike is numbered and signed by Colnago on a pure gold plaque, and will come with a “luxurious case” containing a commemorative jersey, a cycling cap, and signed letters from Colnago and Pogačar.

The yellow colourway comes in at $30,000 with the white comes in at a bargain $20,000.

Colnago’s V3RS, released last year, normally retails at £3,599 for the frameset.

This bike isn’t the only luxury commemorative item on sale in the cycling world.

Earlier this year, Peter Sagan began promoting £16,000 World Championship commemorative gold medals.

>>> ‘That’s perhaps the last race of my career’: Mark Cavendish emotional after finish at Ghent-Wevelgem

Sagan shared a link to buy one of the 100 the rare souvenirs, which are engraved with his face, with each medal costing €17,736.