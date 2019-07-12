Eight of the best photos from stage seven of the Tour de France 2019

The best snaps from the longest day of this year's race

The longest day of the Tour de France 2019 (running at 230km) eventually culminated in a bunch sprint, with Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) pipping Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) on the line, the Australian once again denied a first Tour de France stage victory.

With not much racing going on for the majority of the day, the photographers had their work cut out. Here are their best snaps from stage seven.

Tejay van Garderen sporting injuries from a crash early in the stage

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

A pretty clear-cut case of motor doping

(Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Fans lined the roadside to cheer on the riders

(Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

(Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

A relaxed day for the peloton sped up as they approached the finish town of Chalon-sur-Saône

Anne-Christine-Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The bunch sprint opened up on the long drag up to the finish line

(Justin Setterfield/Getty Image

A photo finish gave the win to Dylan Groenewegen

( ASO-Pool/Getty Images)

We’ll be back tomorrow with the best photos from stage eight of the Tour de France 2019.