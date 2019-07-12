Eight of the best photos from stage seven of the Tour de France 2019

The longest day of the Tour de France 2019 (running at 230km) eventually culminated in a bunch sprint, with Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) pipping Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) on the line, the Australian once again denied a first Tour de France stage victory.

With not much racing going on for the majority of the day, the photographers had their work cut out. Here are their best snaps from stage seven.

Tejay van Garderen sporting injuries from a crash early in the stage

A pretty clear-cut case of motor doping

Fans lined the roadside to cheer on the riders

A relaxed day for the peloton sped up as they approached the finish town of Chalon-sur-Saône

The bunch sprint opened up on the long drag up to the finish line

A photo finish gave the win to Dylan Groenewegen

We’ll be back tomorrow with the best photos from stage eight of the Tour de France 2019.