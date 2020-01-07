Full list of teams confirmed for Tour de France 2020

The full list of teams racing in the 2020 Tour de France has been confirmed after a heated fight for the limited wildcard places.

With the UCI increasing the number of WorldTour teams this season, a number of teams were eager to step up but it was eventually Cofidis who were granted promotion to cycling’s Premier League, while the rest were left hoping for invitations to the biggest races.

Tour de France organiser ASO has now released the names of the 22 teams competing this year, including all 19 WorldTour teams as usual and the two wildcard places.

French Professional Continental team Arkéa-Samsic have been given a wildcard slot, which means Nairo Quintana will have the chance to chase the yellow jersey with his new team.

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, also from France, have been given the second wildcard slot, which means Bryan Coquard will return to the Tour after a three-year absence.

Total Direct Energie will also race the Tour, having already secured their spot by leading the 2019 UCI ProTeams classification.

ASO have also released wildcard slots for their next biggest stage races – Paris-Nice and the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Arkéa-Samsic will ride both Paris-Nice and the Dauphiné on wildcard invitations, with Nippo Delko Provence also riding Paris-Nice.

B&B Hotels will also ride the Dauphiné alongside Circus-Wanty Gobert.

Full team list for Tour de France 2020

WorldTour

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Bahrain–McLaren (Brn)

Bora–Hansgrohe (Ger)

CCC Team (Pol)

Cofidis (Fra)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Bel)

EF Pro Cycling (USA)

Groupama–FDJ (Fra)

Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Mitchelton–Scott (Aus)

Movistar (Esp)

NTT Pro Cycling (RSA)

Team Ineos (GBr)

Jumbo – Visma (Ned)

Sunweb (Ger)

Trek–Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Professional Continental

Total Direct Energie (Fra)

Arkèa-Samsic (Fra)