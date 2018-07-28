Geraint Thomas sets up Tour de France 2018 victory as Tom Dumoulin wins stage 20 time trial

Thomas will be the first Welshman and third Briton to win the Tour de France when he arrives in Paris on Sunday

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) put in a strong enough performance in the final time trial to seal overall victory at the 2018 Tour de France with just the Paris stage to come.

Thomas finished just 14 seconds behind second place Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), who went fast enough to confirm his second place and take victory on the stage, just one second ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) lost his place on the podium in third as fourth placed Chris Froome did enough to gain the 13 seconds needed over the 31km course in the Basque Country. Froome took 1-12 out of yesterday’s stage winner, who now drops down to fourth with his team-mate Steven Kruijswijk in fifth.

World champion Dumoulin had looked like he wouldn’t be contention for the stage and could even lose time on Thomas as he went slower than the race leader and Froome through the intermediate splits, but paced his time trial perfectly to cross the line to take victory ahead of the defending champion by a single second.

The Dutchman moved from 2-05 to 1-51 behind Thomas, but it never looked like the yellow jersey was ever under threat throughout the time trial.

Other moves in general classification include Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) moving up to sixth ahead of Mikel Landa (Movistar), while Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) moved up to ninth ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in 10th.

Results

Tour de France 2018, stage 20: Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Esplette (31km ITT)

1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb, in 40-52

2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky, at 1s

3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky, at 14s

4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky, at 59s

5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb, at 51s

6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors, at 52s

7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin, at 1-02

8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo, at 1-12

9 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team, at same time

10 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-23

General classification after stage 20

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky, in 80-30-37

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb, at 1-51

3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky, at 2-54

4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo, at 3-22

5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo, at 6-08

6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale, at 6-57

7 Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team, at 7-37

8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates, at 9-05

9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin, at 12-37

10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team, at 14-18