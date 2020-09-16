‘Still hard stages left, but one less is good’ for Primož Roglič at Tour de France, with two more tests before Paris

Primož Roglič extended his Tour de France lead over Tadej Pogačar but says the “job is not done” until after tomorrow’s final mountain day and subsequent time trial.

“I don’t think so,” Roglič said to whether the yellow jersey is his after a commanding performance up the Col de la Loze. “There are still some really hard stages to come, but having one less is good.”

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Things are going so well for the Slovenian in the third week of the Tour that he even let his best mountain domestique Sepp Kuss try for the stage victory in the closing kilometres up to the finish line.

“I talked with him just before and I said to him he could go,” Roglič explained. “Because for me in that case the others were behind and I had a little more. I also saw the guys were struggling behind me and so I could also go [up the road].”

>>> Tour de France: ‘It’s not finished yet’ says Tadej Pogačar, ‘anything can happen’

As has become customary for the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, Roglič was asked if his potential victory would stand the test of time, which he said it would. Today, he was asked whether Jumbo-Visma continue to use ketones, a controversial dietary supplement that is not on the prohibited list.

“Yeah, we are still using it,” Roglič answered, now having taken both questions about performance-enhancing substances in his stride. “For the real effects it’s really hard to say, it’s hard to feel it.

“If you ask all the guys riding today on the Tour, they’re all tired. On the other hand, we just want to do everything the best as possible, in all aspects. Everything is all just working towards that.”

While he says ketones may not be helping him on his way to a second Grand Tour win, the sight of so many Slovenian fans at the side of the road is giving him a little extra boost.

“It’s just crazy huh, you see a lot of Slovenian flags…there are no words, it’s amazing,” Roglič said.

“It gives you something extra that you need, especially now in the last week. I don’t know what’s going on at home, but I hope we all enjoy it, that the people can be proud of us.”