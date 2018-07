Follow live coverage of the 2018 Tour de France stage three team time trial

Having trouble viewing on mobile? Click here



The 2018 Tour de France takes on a 35.5km team time trial in Cholet on stage three of the race, which could prove crucial in deciding the final destination of the yellow jersey.

View the full start order of teams here.

The action kicks off at 14.10 (UK time) with the last team off at 15.45.