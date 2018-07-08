The start order for the 2018 Tour de France stage three time trial

After two days of crashes and chaotic sprints, the Tour de France 2018 heads into its first crucial GC day with the team time trial.

The race against the clock in Cholet will be held over a 35.5km course, with the overall contenders having to put their trust in their team-mates to keep them within contention before the race has even hit the high mountains of the Alps and the Pyrenees.

Some riders like Nairo Quintana will be hoping he and his Movistar team-mates can drag him back towards some of the other contenders after he lost over a minute due to a mechanical on the opening stage on Saturday.

Likewise Chris Froome will hope his Team Sky squad can put a in a winning performance like they did in the Critérium du Dauphiné in June to help make up some of his 51-second deficit to his GC rivals. The four-time champion’s team-mate Geraint Thomas will fancy his chances of taking the overall lead from Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), sitting at just 15 seconds down on GC, one second ahead of some of the other GC contenders.

BMC Racing will hope to keep up their scintillating record in team time trials, with a powerful team that should make them favourites for the stage win.

The 22 teams go off in five minute intervals and in order of the team classification as it stands after stage two. Bora-Hansgrohe will go last however as they have the yellow jersey with Peter Sagan.

Tour de France 2018 stage three team time trial start order

Timings in local time zone. Subtract one hour for UK time.

1. Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 15:10

2. Team Sky (GBr) 15.15

3. Movistar Team (Esp) 15.20

4. Groupama-FDJ (Fra) 15.25

5. BMC Racing Team (USA) 15.30

6. EF Education First-Drapac (USA) 15.35

7. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) 15.40

8. Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra) 15.45

9. Fortuneo-Samsic (Fra) 15.50

10. Direct Energie (Fra) 15.55

11. Lotto-Soudal (Bel) 16.00

12. LottoNL-Jumbo (Ned) 16.05

13. Cofidis, Solutions Credits (Fra) 16.10

14. Team Sunweb (Ger) 16.15

15. Team Dimension Data (RSA) 16.20

16. Katusha-Alpecin (Sui) 16.25

17. Bahrain-Merida (Brn) 16.30

18. Trek-Segafredo (USA) 16.35

19. Astana Pro Team (Kaz) 16.40

20. Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Bel) 16.45

21. Quick-Step Floors (Bel) 16.50

22. Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger) 16.55