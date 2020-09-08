Sam Bennett takes his stage win and the green jersey on stage 10 of Tour de France 2020

Sam Bennett overcame the pressure to take victory on stage 10 of the Tour de France 2020, and move into the green jersey lead in the process.

The Irish sprinter was kept out of trouble through a hectic day of racing and found himself in perfect position with just 250 metres left of the stage.

Bennett was first to launch his sprint from the front of the bunch and held off Caleb Ewan by less than a wheel to win the day.

Primož Roglič stays in the race lead after an outstanding effort by Jumbo-Visma to keep their leader safe.

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage 10: île d’Oléron (Le Château-d’Oléron) to île de Ré (Saint-Martin-de-Ré) (168.5k)



1. Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe

General classification after stage 10

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma