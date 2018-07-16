The best tweets from the first rest day of the 2018 Tour de France

We round up the most entertaining Tweets from pro cyclists on the first rest day of the 2018 Tour de France

With the first week of the 2018 Tour de France completed, the riders are enjoying their first day off from racing in the Annecy.

Rest days are invariably far from that for riders, as well as teams and staff. As well as physically recuperating via massages and trips to the team physio, the day will invariably include a light recovery ride, possibly a press conference, lots of eating and other essential duties before racing recommences the following morning.

>>> Who’s out of the Tour de France after stage nine?

And, of course it’s a chance for riders to catch up on social media. Here we collect together some of the Tour rest day tweets that have caught our eye.

After a tough first week, UAE Team Emirates and BMC Racing were some of the few teams that tweeted photos of themselves actually riding.

Chris Froome and the rest of the Team Sky pod had a stop to enjoy the view

Whale spotting 🐳 A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) on Jul 16, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

For the most part the riders seemed content to go for a swim in Lake Annecy.

Meanwhile the rest of the rest of the team staff are hard at work keeping the stocks full

Although Dimension Data must be short staffed if they’re sending a man who spent yesterday in the breakaway on the cobbles to do the shopping.

But for the most part, the rest day is about resting, as demonstrated by Maciej Bodnar, Andrey Amador, and Niki Terpstra

The racing resumes on Tuesday with stage 10, a mountainous stage from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornard over 158.5km that see the first splits in the general classification.