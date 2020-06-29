Zwift announces first ever Virtual Tour de France for both men and women featuring Chris Froome, Egan Bernal and Marianne Vos

If this season had gone as planned, today would mark the third stage of the 2020 Tour de France and riders would be setting off from Nice and preparing for the sprint finish in Sisteron after 198km.

Instead racing is still suspended and we are eagerly awaiting the return of WorldTour competition.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

But Zwift has offered up yet another innovation to fill the racing void this season, by announcing the first ever virtual Tour de France with classifications for both men and women.

The new online event, which will run over three weekends in July, will feature star riders including Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, Marianne Vos and Chloe Dygert.

As 23 men’s teams and 17 women’s squads race over six stages, including a virtual recreation of Mont Ventoux and the iconic Champs Élysées finish in Paris, amateur riders will also be able to get involved through the online L’Etape du Tour mass participation event.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said: “I cannot imagine the month of July without cycling.

“Thanks to the virtual Tour de France, which will be widely broadcast on TV, the champions and their fans will fill in the void left by the Tour de France, which will reunite with the public in Nice on 29 August. The Tour Virtuel puts technology to work for passion and the cause of cycling for everyone.”

Racing will start this coming Saturday and Sunday (July 4-5) with both stages being set on the Watopia map.

Stages three, four and five will be held on a new French map designed specifically for this new event, while stage five will be the Queen Stage as riders race to Chalet Reynard on Mont Ventoux.

Then on stage six, the peloton will take to the Champs-Élyśees to finish in front of the Arc de Triomphe.

Both the men and women will cover identical stages over the same distances and each race will receive the same broadcast coverage.

Riders will be awarded the famous yellow, green, polka-dot and white jerseys while the best overall team will also be crowned.

Each stage will also see a ‘Most Aggressive Rider’ award presented.

The race will also help raise money for good causes, as charitable initiative Tour de France United will be offering donations to Emmaüs, Secours Populaire, Jeugdfonds Sport and Cultuur, BiJeWa and Qhubeka.

Zwift CEO Eric Min said: “There’s nothing bigger than the Tour de France in cycling, so to say I’m excited would be an understatement.

“Since I was a boy, I would always be glued in front of the TV for three weeks in July, so I feel incredibly privileged for Zwift to be able to play host to the first virtual edition this year. Of course, we all very much look forward to the race returning this August, but the good news is there will still be racing in July. The Virtual Tour de France will be a celebration of the event featuring the stars of the men’s and women’s pro pelotons, all in aid of five great causes. Let’s also not forget, there is a great chance to take part through the Virtual l’Etape du Tour de France rides as well!”

>>> The story of Britain’s first-ever Tour de France team

The Virtual L’Etape du Tour will be held on the same three weekends covering stages on two and three, with 16 sessions being spread over each weekend.

Stages of the Virtual Tour de France

Saturday 4th July, stage 1: Nice, 36.4 km (4 x 9.1 km, hilly stage)

Sunday 5th July, stage 2: Nice, 29.5 km (682 m of ascent, mountain stage)

Saturday 11th July, stage 3: North-East France, 48 km (flat stage)

Sunday 12th July, stage 4: South-West France, 45.8 km (2 x 22.9 km laps, hilly stage)

Saturday 18th July, stage 5: Mont Ventoux, 22.9 km (finish at Chalet-Reynard, mountain stage)

Sunday 19th July, stage 6: Paris Champs-Elysées, 42.8 km (6 laps of the circuit)

Stages of the Virtual l’Etape du Tour de France

4th and 5th July, Stage 1: Nice, 29.5 km (682 m of ascent, mountain stage)

11th and 12th July, Stage 2: South-West France, 45.8 km (2 x 22.9 km laps, hilly stage)

18th and 19th July, Stage 3: Mont Ventoux, (22.9 km, finishing at the observatory)

The teams

Women

Alé BTC Ljubljana

Team Arkéa

Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team

CANYON//SRAM Racing

CCC-Liv Team

Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling

Drops

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Rally Cycling

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank

Trek-Segafredo Women

TWENTY20 Pro Cycling

Team Sunweb

Valcar Travel & Service

Men

AG2R La Mondiale

Arkéa Samsic

Alpecin-Fenix

Astana Pro Team

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

Team Bahrain McLaren

Bora Hansgrohe

CCC Team

Team Cofidis

Circus-Wanty Gobert

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

EF Education First Pro Cycling

Groupama-FDJ

Israel Start-Up Nation

Team INEOS

Team Jumbo-Visma

Lotto-Soudal

Mitchelton-SCOTT

NTT Pro Cycling

Rally Cycling

Team Sunweb

TOTAL Direct Énergie

Trek-Segafredo