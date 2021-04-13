Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 start list

The Spanish stage race is set for a host of big riders in its new slot in the 2021 calendar
The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 is set to take place on April 14 after it was postponed earlier in the year due to Covid-19.

Among the big names starting at the Volta a Valenciana are Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Enric Mas (Movistar).

The five-stage race kicks off on Wednesday (April 14) with a mix of testing lumpy stages, flat sprint opportunities, a summit finish and an individual time trial on stage four.

Last year’s edition was won by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) rounding out the podium.

Not all of the team line-ups have been confirmed as of yet, but we will be updating this page in the coming days.

UAE Team Emirates

 

Movistar Team

MAS Enric
ERVITI Imanol
ROJAS José Joaquín
ALBA Juan Diego
MORA Sebastián
GONZÁLEZ Abner
OLIVEIRA Nelson

Ineos Grenadiers

 

Groupama-FDJ

DÉMARE Arnaud
KÜNG Stefan
BALMER Alexandre
SINKELDAM Ramon
GUARNIERI Jacopo
RAUGEL Antoine
SCOTSON Miles

Cofidis

HERRADA José
CONSONNI Simone
SAJNOK Szymon
VIVIANI Attilio
BERHANE Natnael
CARVALHO Andre
ROCHAS Rémy

Lotto-Soudal

EWAN Caleb
DEGENKOLB John
DE BUYST Jasper
HOLMES Matt
CONCA Filippo
THIJSSEN Gerben

Team BikeExchange

 

Ag2r-Citroën Team

 

Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles

DUPONT Timothy

B&B Hotels p/b KTM

BAGIOLI Nicola

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

LASTA Jonathan
ABERASTURI Jon
AULAR Orluis
IRISARRI Jon
LAZKANO Oier
CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
OSORIO Alejandro

Arkéa-Samsic

GESBERT Élie
LOUVEL Matis
WELTEN Bram
ROSA Diego
LEDANOIS Kévin
GUERNALEC Thibault

Burgos-BH

NAVARRO Daniel

Euskaltel-Euskadi

BIZKARRA Mikel
MATÉ Luis Ángel
ARISTI Mikel
BOU Joan
AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
ANGULO Antonio

Equipo Kern Pharma

GALVÁN Francisco

Rally Cycling

KING Ben
JOYCE Colin
BROWN Nathan
ROSSKOPF Joey

Tarteletto-Isorex

WOUTERS Enzo
SEFA Yiber
MARCHAND Gianni
TEUGELS Lennert
D’HEYGERE Gil
DE POORTER Maxime
VAN DE KERKHOVE Brent