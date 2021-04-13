The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 is set to take place on April 14 after it was postponed earlier in the year due to Covid-19.

Among the big names starting at the Volta a Valenciana are Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Enric Mas (Movistar).

The five-stage race kicks off on Wednesday (April 14) with a mix of testing lumpy stages, flat sprint opportunities, a summit finish and an individual time trial on stage four.

Last year’s edition was won by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) rounding out the podium.

Not all of the team line-ups have been confirmed as of yet, but we will be updating this page in the coming days.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 start list

UAE Team Emirates

Movistar Team

MAS Enric

ERVITI Imanol

ROJAS José Joaquín

ALBA Juan Diego

MORA Sebastián

GONZÁLEZ Abner

OLIVEIRA Nelson

Ineos Grenadiers

Groupama-FDJ

DÉMARE Arnaud

KÜNG Stefan

BALMER Alexandre

SINKELDAM Ramon

GUARNIERI Jacopo

RAUGEL Antoine

SCOTSON Miles

Cofidis

HERRADA José

CONSONNI Simone

SAJNOK Szymon

VIVIANI Attilio

BERHANE Natnael

CARVALHO Andre

ROCHAS Rémy

Lotto-Soudal

EWAN Caleb

DEGENKOLB John

DE BUYST Jasper

HOLMES Matt

CONCA Filippo

THIJSSEN Gerben

Team BikeExchange

Ag2r-Citroën Team

Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles

DUPONT Timothy

B&B Hotels p/b KTM

BAGIOLI Nicola

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

LASTA Jonathan

ABERASTURI Jon

AULAR Orluis

IRISARRI Jon

LAZKANO Oier

CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro

OSORIO Alejandro

Arkéa-Samsic

GESBERT Élie

LOUVEL Matis

WELTEN Bram

ROSA Diego

LEDANOIS Kévin

GUERNALEC Thibault

Burgos-BH

NAVARRO Daniel

Euskaltel-Euskadi

BIZKARRA Mikel

MATÉ Luis Ángel

ARISTI Mikel

BOU Joan

AZPARREN Xabier Mikel

ANGULO Antonio

Equipo Kern Pharma

GALVÁN Francisco

Rally Cycling

KING Ben

JOYCE Colin

BROWN Nathan

ROSSKOPF Joey

Tarteletto-Isorex

WOUTERS Enzo

SEFA Yiber

MARCHAND Gianni

TEUGELS Lennert

D’HEYGERE Gil

DE POORTER Maxime

VAN DE KERKHOVE Brent