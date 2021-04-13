The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 is set to take place on April 14 after it was postponed earlier in the year due to Covid-19.
Among the big names starting at the Volta a Valenciana are Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Enric Mas (Movistar).
The five-stage race kicks off on Wednesday (April 14) with a mix of testing lumpy stages, flat sprint opportunities, a summit finish and an individual time trial on stage four.
Last year’s edition was won by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) rounding out the podium.
Not all of the team line-ups have been confirmed as of yet, but we will be updating this page in the coming days.
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 start list
UAE Team Emirates
Movistar Team
MAS Enric
ERVITI Imanol
ROJAS José Joaquín
ALBA Juan Diego
MORA Sebastián
GONZÁLEZ Abner
OLIVEIRA Nelson
Ineos Grenadiers
Groupama-FDJ
DÉMARE Arnaud
KÜNG Stefan
BALMER Alexandre
SINKELDAM Ramon
GUARNIERI Jacopo
RAUGEL Antoine
SCOTSON Miles
Cofidis
HERRADA José
CONSONNI Simone
SAJNOK Szymon
VIVIANI Attilio
BERHANE Natnael
CARVALHO Andre
ROCHAS Rémy
Lotto-Soudal
EWAN Caleb
DEGENKOLB John
DE BUYST Jasper
HOLMES Matt
CONCA Filippo
THIJSSEN Gerben
Team BikeExchange
Ag2r-Citroën Team
Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-Wallonie Bruxelles
DUPONT Timothy
B&B Hotels p/b KTM
BAGIOLI Nicola
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
LASTA Jonathan
ABERASTURI Jon
AULAR Orluis
IRISARRI Jon
LAZKANO Oier
CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
OSORIO Alejandro
Arkéa-Samsic
GESBERT Élie
LOUVEL Matis
WELTEN Bram
ROSA Diego
LEDANOIS Kévin
GUERNALEC Thibault
Burgos-BH
NAVARRO Daniel
Euskaltel-Euskadi
BIZKARRA Mikel
MATÉ Luis Ángel
ARISTI Mikel
BOU Joan
AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
ANGULO Antonio
Equipo Kern Pharma
GALVÁN Francisco
Rally Cycling
KING Ben
JOYCE Colin
BROWN Nathan
ROSSKOPF Joey
Tarteletto-Isorex
WOUTERS Enzo
SEFA Yiber
MARCHAND Gianni
TEUGELS Lennert
D’HEYGERE Gil
DE POORTER Maxime
VAN DE KERKHOVE Brent