As it happened: Carapaz cedes red to Roglič in Vuelta a España 2020 stage 13 time trial

The Vuelta a España 2020 reaches another key moment on the stage 13 time trial – follow all the live updates from the racing here.

Covering 33.7km from Muros to Mirador de Ézaro on Spain’s north-western coast, the Vuelta’s only TT is likely to be a major turning point as the final week of racing gets underway.

Heading into the stage Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) is in control of the general classification, holding a 10-second advantage over Jumbo-Visma’s Primož Roglič.

But the pair have already exchanged the red jersey a number of times this race as the fight for the overall victory is still tight.

British fans should also keep an eye out for EF Pro Cycling’s Hugh Carthy, who sits third overall after his unforgettable victory on the Angliru on stage 12.

While climbing is obviously Carthy’s strongest suit, his time trialling is far from poor, as John Herety told Cycling Weekly, and with 32 seconds to make up on the race leader Carthy is definitely one to watch.

But the TT is not all about the GC, as there will also be the tough fight for the stage victory, which will be the last opportunity for the time triallists this season.

The start list is missing the biggest names in the discipline, but there is still some talent to watch out for.

Britain’s Harry Tanfield, currently making his Grand Tour debut for Ag2r La Mondiale, will be hitting the course early in the day and will be looking to impress in the biggest TT of his pro career so far.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Ian Garrison will also be looking to make some waves, after the 22-year-old finished second in the under-23 World Championship TT in Yorkshire last year.

But the winner of the day is likely to be decided by the tricky profile of the course.

The route is flat and fast for the most part, with a few sweeping turns for riders to navigate but it’s going to be full gas for the first 30km, so those with a strong time trial pedigree and aero expertise will thrive.

But with just under 2km of the stage remaining, the profile takes a sharp turn upward.

The final climb of Mirador de Ézaro is 1.8km in length and averages an enormous 14.2 per cent gradient.

>>> Vuelta a España 2020: Rider start times for the crucial stage 13 time trial

With the savage climb closing out the TT, the stage is likely to suit a punchy climber with a strong TT to match.

We may also see some bike changes at the foot of the climb as riders try to gain any advantage they can over the short and sharp ascent.

Based on his previous performances, most notably the 2019 Giro d’Italia time trials, Primož Roglič could be the favourite to take the stage and the red jersey.