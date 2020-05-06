Why so serious? Ride with triple world champion Peter Sagan as he hosts Zwift social ride this week

Peter Sagan has been mostly off-radar since the racing calendar was suspended, but the triple world champion is now offering a unique opportunity to his fans via online training platform Zwift.

Bora-Hangsrohe rider Sagan will be hosting a social ride alongside his brother Juraj on Thursday (May 7) as part of the teams series of virtual events featuring star riders.

The Sagan social ride hasn’t been widely publicised, by Cycling Weekly has stumbled on the unique opportunity in the Zwift Companion app, which you can use to sign up for the ride, which takes place at midday British time on Thursday.

Riders will hit the Libby Hill After Party route, part of the Richmond World Championships course, which will hold fond memories for superstar Sagan.

It was on this Richmond course in 2015 that Sagan won the first of his three consecutive World Championship road races, after attacking on a short cobbled climb 2km from the finish and winning alone.

Fans can ride with Sagan for 60 minutes on the Richmond course at an easy pace of 2.2-2.5 watts per kilogram.

The event description says: “Do you dream of riding with the stars of professional cycling? You can now do this from the comfort and safety of your home, by joining the Bora-Hansgrohe Social Ride on Zwift every Thursday.

“Each week the ride will be led by two of the Bora-Hansgrohe riders for a fun hour-long pedal. Later in the series we may look to add more intense workouts.

“Stay tuned as each week can bring something new.”

Sagan is one of many pro riders stuck inside during the coronavirus lockdown in Monaco, which is a hot-spot for professional bike riders.

But after seven weeks the lockdown has now ended and Sagan has been able to head out onto the roads, albeit within the narrow confines of the city-state.

He said: “Today is the first time I can go ride on the bicycle, but just in Monaco. I hope everything is going to be fine. I can’t wait to pedal for the first time in seven weeks outside.

“See you soon, I hope.”