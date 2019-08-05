Wiggins Le Col rider Gabriel Culliagh signs for Movistar ahead of 2020 season

Gabriel Cullaigh has signed a two-year deal with Movistar, making the transfer over from Wiggins Le Col for the 2020 season.

The 23-year-old will become the sole Brit on the Spanish team, after Alex Dowsett signed for Katusha-Alpecin in 2018.

Movistar have said Cullaigh will help aid the team’s aspirations to compete in sprint finishes, describing the Brit as a “great rouleur” who has “steadily improved during the last few years”.

Cullaigh signed for Wiggins Le Col in 2018, his biggest results coming at the Portuguese Volta ao Alentejo where he has won three stages over the past two editions. He rode the Tour de Yorkshire this year, recording two top 10 stage finishes and a 16th place in the general classification.

In 2018 he also recorded top 10 finishes in both the national road race and time trial championships before going on to ride the Tour of Britain, achieving two top 10 finishes.

Movistar will be Cullaigh’s first WorldTour team, having transferred across to Wiggins Le Col from SEG Racing Academy, where he spent the 2017 season.

Cullaigh, from Huddersfield, is a product of the Holme Valley Wheelers and previously a member of the u23 Great Britain Cycling Team, picking up two silver and one bronze medal at the European junior track championships in 2014.

The progression of Cullaigh is another success for Wiggins Le Col, who look to develop riders and help them make the step up to the top tier of cycling.

Ineos’ Owain Doull, who previously rode for Wiggins’ team, tweeted his congratulations, saying: “Great news and thoroughly deserved! Great to have another Brit on the WorldTour”.

It’s been a great start to August for the British Continental outfit, with their star rider Tom Pidcock taking the overall victory at the Tour Alsace over the weekend, thanks to a summit finish victory on La Planche des Belles Filles.

Movistar have now signed three British riders in their 40-year history, with Jeremy Hunt racing for the team between 1996-99 when they were called Banesto.