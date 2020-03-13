Women’s Tour and Tour Series postponed due to coronavirus

The Women’s Tour and Tour Series have both been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Race organisers will now attempt to work with the UCI and British Cycling to find an alternative date for the Woemn’s WorldTour event, which was originally set to take place between June 8-13.

The decision was taken due to the current uncertainty surrounding the situation, with the Giro d’Italia also being cancelled earlier the same day.

A statement from the Women’s Tour read: “Following consultation with stakeholders, sponsors and partners, organisers of the Women’s Tour have decided to postpone the upcoming seventh edition of the annual professional cycle race (8- 13 June) due to the current international uncertainty surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

>>> ‘The rule is bent in most races’: Should Warren Barguil have been disqualified from Paris-Nice?

“The decision has been taken early in light of the worsening global situation, following discussions with event stakeholders and partners, in order to provide certainty to the many parties involved in the planning and organisation of the event, including local authorities, police and health services in the UK.

“As a part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour, the Women’s Tour attracts a significant international presence from teams, riders, officials, staff, media and spectators, and it is felt that the risk of increased restrictions on international travel would be detrimental to the future of the race should an early, and conclusive, decision not be made.

“Organisers hope to work with the UCI and British Cycling to find an alternative date in the international cycling calendar for the race to take place should conditions permit.”