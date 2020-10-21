Wout van Aert expected to return to cyclocross next month

Wout van Aert is expected to start his cyclocross season next month, so we may see the main rivalry of 2020 continue.

Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has had another phenomenal season on the road, winning Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and winning two stages of the Tour de France.

The Belgian star has now closed out his road season, but isn’t finished racing yet as he plans to head back to cyclocross for the winter.

Van Aert may start his CX season at the Urban Cross Kortrijk on November 28, although that is not yet set in stone.

Late into the season, Van Aert reignited his old rivalry with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the Belgian Classics, and the battle should continue through the winter.

Van Aert’s manager Jef Van Den Bosch told Wielerflits: “Contrary to some media writing, his participation in Kortrijk is not yet final.

“But the chance is real, yes. After a few weeks of leave, the end of November will indeed be the period he is working towards to resume the competition.”

Van der Poel has previously said he will start racing CX in Antwerp in December.

Both riders started their career in cyclocross and have both won World Championships in the discipline.

In recent years Van der Poel and Van Aert have switched their focus to the road and have taken the pro peloton by storm, both winning Monuments.

Their rivalry came to head at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, as they went head-to-head in the final with the result coming down to a two-up sprint.

Van der Poel triumphed to take the biggest win of his career, in the last race on the road the pair will share.

Van Aert closed out his season with Flandes, but Van der Poel will finish his season at the Three Days of De Panne on Wednesday (October 21).