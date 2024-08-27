'I’ve been waiting almost one year, I could not work and I got £8 a week': Refugee cyclist living in the UK is running out of time to ride World Championships

Trhas Teklehaimanot Tesfay has been invited to the Worlds to ride on the refugee team, but time is running out

Trhas Teklehaimanot Tesfay with Alice Lethbridge
Trhas Teklehaimanot Tesfay (left) with Alice Lethbridge
(Image credit: Team Africa Rising)
Adam Becket
By
published

Trhas Teklehaimanot Tesfay, the former Ethiopian national champion turned refugee in the UK, is running out of time to secure asylum in order to ride the World Championships next month.

The 22-year-old currently lives in the UK having claimed asylum last year, and is being supported by charity West London Welcome. Her home country, Ethiopia, has recently endured a brutal conflict in the Tigray region.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest