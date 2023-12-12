New $2,300 carbon-framed performance e-bike sees Ride1Up venture into drop bar territory

Ride1Up is a San Diego-based e-bike brand that prides itself on quality and affordability. Indeed, its flat bar bikes impressed our reviewers with its incognito looks, quiet motor and fun riding experience.

After making its mark on the commuter and leisure e-bike market, Ride1Up is now boldly entering the growing drop-bar segment with the introduction of the CF Racer1, its first drop bar and a do-it-all carbon performer at that.

An unlike the Moots Express, LeMond All-Road Prolog and Ventum ES1g e-bikes released earlier this fall, the CF Racer1 is priced at $2,300 - an impressively low sticker price for the fully-carbon frame with road or gravel options.

The CF Racer1 gravel option in gray. (Image credit: Ride1Up)

"The CF Racer1 is engineered for riders who crave speed and versatility, boasting an ultra-light carbon fiber frame and a cutting-edge concealed powertrain, two build options, and an impressive component spec, setting a new standard for performance-inspired electric bikes," says the brand.

The carbon steed has a concealed powertrain, two build options and a 250W nominal Bafang motor.

In addition, the CF Racer1 comes in either a traditional road setup or with modern gravel specs. Both the road and gravel options come with SRAM Rival 1x11s components, hydraulic disc brakes and a 36V 7AH Samsung 20-celled battery.

The CF Racer 1 comes in just two sizes: small (50cm) and large (56cm) and with color options rainbow black and gloss and clouded gray.