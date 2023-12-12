New $2,300 carbon-framed performance e-bike sees Ride1Up venture into drop bar territory

Available in either a gravel or road setup, Ride1Up aims to 'set a new standard for performance-inspired electric bikes'

A glossy black road bike with hydraulic disc brakes, shown straight on from the drivetrain side.
The CF Racer1 road option in rainbow black.
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

Ride1Up is a San Diego-based e-bike brand that prides itself on quality and affordability. Indeed, its flat bar bikes impressed our reviewers with its incognito looks, quiet motor and fun riding experience. 

After making its mark on the commuter and leisure e-bike market, Ride1Up is now boldly entering the growing drop-bar segment with the introduction of the CF Racer1, its first drop bar and a do-it-all carbon performer at that. 

An unlike the Moots Express, LeMond All-Road Prolog and Ventum ES1g e-bikes released earlier this fall, the CF Racer1 is priced at $2,300 - an impressively low sticker price for the fully-carbon frame with road or gravel options.

A glossy grey gravel bike with hydraulic disc brakes, shown at a slight angle to the front of the bike.

The CF Racer1 gravel option in gray.

"The CF Racer1 is engineered for riders who crave speed and versatility, boasting an ultra-light carbon fiber frame and a cutting-edge concealed powertrain, two build options, and an impressive component spec, setting a new standard for performance-inspired electric bikes," says the brand. 

The carbon steed has a concealed powertrain, two build options and a 250W nominal Bafang motor.

In addition, the CF Racer1 comes in either a traditional road setup or with modern gravel specs. Both the road and gravel options come with SRAM Rival 1x11s components, hydraulic disc brakes and a 36V 7AH Samsung 20-celled battery. 

The CF Racer 1 comes in just two sizes: small (50cm) and large (56cm) and with color options rainbow black and gloss and clouded gray.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Road and Gravel specs for the CF Racer1
ComponentsRoadGravel
Motor250W nominal bafang250W nominal BAFANG
GripsGrip TapedGrip Taped
ChainSRAMSRAM
Seat Post300MM carbon300MM carbon
Stem/HandlebarOne-piece handlebar and StemOne-piece handlebar and Stem
Controller36V 15A36V 15A
Battery36V 7AH Samsung 20 cells36V 7AH Samsung 20 cells
DisplayVeloFox DM02 DisplayVeloFox DM02 Display
BrakesRival 1 160mm Hydraulic Disc brakesRival 1 160mm Hydraulic Disc brakes
Brake LeversSRAM Rival 1 ErgofitSRAM Rival 1 Ergofit
ForkCarbon RigidCarbon Rigid
TiresSchwalbe E-One 700Cx32Continental Terra Trail Shieldwall 700Cx40
Tube700Cx32 Black Butyl Tube700Cx35 Black Butyl Tube
ShiftersRival 1 11-Speed Doubletap shiftersRival 1 11-Speed Doubletap shifters
GearingProwheel 42T Alloy ChainringProwheel 42T Alloy Chainring
Cassette11-42T11-42T
Derailleur11-speed SRAM Rival 111-speed SRAM Rival 1
RimsDouble-Walled AluminiumDouble-Walled Aluminium
SaddleSelle Royale Asphalt GFSelle Royale Asphalt GF
SpokesSapim 14GSapim 14G

