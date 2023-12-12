New $2,300 carbon-framed performance e-bike sees Ride1Up venture into drop bar territory
Available in either a gravel or road setup, Ride1Up aims to 'set a new standard for performance-inspired electric bikes'
Ride1Up is a San Diego-based e-bike brand that prides itself on quality and affordability. Indeed, its flat bar bikes impressed our reviewers with its incognito looks, quiet motor and fun riding experience.
After making its mark on the commuter and leisure e-bike market, Ride1Up is now boldly entering the growing drop-bar segment with the introduction of the CF Racer1, its first drop bar and a do-it-all carbon performer at that.
An unlike the Moots Express, LeMond All-Road Prolog and Ventum ES1g e-bikes released earlier this fall, the CF Racer1 is priced at $2,300 - an impressively low sticker price for the fully-carbon frame with road or gravel options.
"The CF Racer1 is engineered for riders who crave speed and versatility, boasting an ultra-light carbon fiber frame and a cutting-edge concealed powertrain, two build options, and an impressive component spec, setting a new standard for performance-inspired electric bikes," says the brand.
The carbon steed has a concealed powertrain, two build options and a 250W nominal Bafang motor.
In addition, the CF Racer1 comes in either a traditional road setup or with modern gravel specs. Both the road and gravel options come with SRAM Rival 1x11s components, hydraulic disc brakes and a 36V 7AH Samsung 20-celled battery.
The CF Racer 1 comes in just two sizes: small (50cm) and large (56cm) and with color options rainbow black and gloss and clouded gray.
|Components
|Road
|Gravel
|Motor
|250W nominal bafang
|250W nominal BAFANG
|Grips
|Grip Taped
|Grip Taped
|Chain
|SRAM
|SRAM
|Seat Post
|300MM carbon
|300MM carbon
|Stem/Handlebar
|One-piece handlebar and Stem
|One-piece handlebar and Stem
|Controller
|36V 15A
|36V 15A
|Battery
|36V 7AH Samsung 20 cells
|36V 7AH Samsung 20 cells
|Display
|VeloFox DM02 Display
|VeloFox DM02 Display
|Brakes
|Rival 1 160mm Hydraulic Disc brakes
|Rival 1 160mm Hydraulic Disc brakes
|Brake Levers
|SRAM Rival 1 Ergofit
|SRAM Rival 1 Ergofit
|Fork
|Carbon Rigid
|Carbon Rigid
|Tires
|Schwalbe E-One 700Cx32
|Continental Terra Trail Shieldwall 700Cx40
|Tube
|700Cx32 Black Butyl Tube
|700Cx35 Black Butyl Tube
|Shifters
|Rival 1 11-Speed Doubletap shifters
|Rival 1 11-Speed Doubletap shifters
|Gearing
|Prowheel 42T Alloy Chainring
|Prowheel 42T Alloy Chainring
|Cassette
|11-42T
|11-42T
|Derailleur
|11-speed SRAM Rival 1
|11-speed SRAM Rival 1
|Rims
|Double-Walled Aluminium
|Double-Walled Aluminium
|Saddle
|Selle Royale Asphalt GF
|Selle Royale Asphalt GF
|Spokes
|Sapim 14G
|Sapim 14G
