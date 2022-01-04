Riders show off their new team kits for 2022
Elia Viviani, João Almeida and Elisa Balsamo among riders in new jerseys this year
published
As we all get back to work in 2022, pro riders are doing just the same. However, unlike us in our (slightly tighter than memory...) work from home slacks, many of them are adjusting to new teams - and new kit.
From 1 January, most pros are permitted to don their new kits, if they have moved teams, meaning we can begin to start memorising the new uniforms of our favourite riders.
Among those showing off their kits are Elia Viviani, who returns to Ineos Grenadiers after four years away, and João Almeida, who moved from Deceuninck-Quick Step to UAE-Team Emirates.
Viviani is one of a tranche of new signings for Ineos Grenadiers, with Luke Plapp, Ben Tullett and Omar Fraile also appearing in the new Bioracer kit. Almeida, meanwhile, has been joined at UAE by George Bennett, Marc Soler and Pascal Ackermann among others.
Sam Bennett returns to Bora-Hansgrohe after two years away with Deceuninck-Quick Step and has been photographed in the new smart Le Col kit, while Tiesj Benoot is out in his new Jumbo-Visma strip after his move away from Team DSM. He was featured in a post by the team alongside other star signing Christophe Laporte.
Another departing from DSM was Michael Storer, who has been photographed in his Groupama-FDJ kit. The Australian will be hoping to build on his stage win at last year's Vuelta a España.
Astana-Qazaqstan released videos of returning riders Vincenzo Nibali and Miguel Ángel López in their new blue colours, after their transfers from Trek-Segafredo and Movistar respectively.
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl posted images of their new signings in their Castelli-designed kit, with Stan Van Tricht, Ilan Van Wilder, Ethan Vernon, and Louis Vervaeke all featuring. Julian Alaphilippe's world champions kit has undergone a slight redesign as well.
TotalEnergies' 2022 kit is yet to be released, but we know it will be made by Sportful and feature white over the shoulders, as per a post from their big new signing Peter Sagan.
Meanwhile, in the women's peloton, Elisa Balsamo has posted photos of her in her new Trek-Segafredo world champion kit, and Lotte Kopecky has been pictured in her SD-Worx Belgian champion kit.
Here are a few highlights from social media of riders looking smart in their new outfits for this season.
A post shared by Elisa Balsamo (@elisa.balsamo)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by sam bennett (@sammmyben)
A photo posted by on
New year, new chances, new team, new friends. Very curious what 2022 will bring, but I’m already very excited to get started @teamsdworx! #WeSparkSuccess pic.twitter.com/J7pLZK0HPJJanuary 1, 2022
Happy new year everybody!🍾🎉🎊 Have a wonderful 2022 and stay safe pic.twitter.com/XcJokPUUz5December 31, 2021
Happy (new) faces😁 pic.twitter.com/N2yFKVorJdJanuary 2, 2022
🇮🇹 Vincenzo is back in #AstanaQazaqstanTeam colors together with @WilierTriestina bike!@vincenzonibali #RaiseTheBar pic.twitter.com/PwSSf0tU2OJanuary 1, 2022
Michael StorerVersion 2022 pic.twitter.com/MhQEfV4IUWJanuary 2, 2022
