Strava maps will now show points of interest for all users in the apps first 2022 update

Strava is expanding its Maps tool with the introduction of a 'Points of Interest' feature, helping athletes plan where to go and find essential amenities while on the move.

For its first update of 2022, announced on Thursday evening, Strava has identified the most popular spots and locations for its users.

It has done this by combining Open Street Maps' database with the heatmap of its 95 million global users. The feature is available for all, regardless of whether they are subscribers or not.

Built with athletes in mind, Strava's base map does not focus on the traditional interactive maps inbuilt onto phones that are tailored more for cars.

Instead, Strava's map includes peaks, landmarks, photo spots, bike shops, and the most popular start points for both running and cycle routes.

Strava's new interactive map will provide a visual representation of each specific start point, making your life that little bit easier.

Doing exactly what the feature says on the tin and including useful points of interest, athletes on the move are also kept in mind. Whether someone is in need of toilet facilities, a water refill or a snack break, they can reroute themselves via the Maps tab on the app to places such as a water fountain, a café or a service station.

Strava's latest update will also make finding bike repair shops so much more simple, for times when a pesky stone has punctured your tyre or you are unable to reattach your chain.

The new featured is accessed through 'Points of Interest' in the Routes function on the website, or through the Maps tab when using the app.

Last year, Strava revealed cyclists registered 10 billion miles, with 1.8 billion different activities over the 12-month period.

While not all of its 95 million users cycle, the average distance of each ride totalled 16.3 miles, with the average duration per ride lasting 1:17:59.

The 10 billion miles that cyclists uploaded to Strava accounted for half of all of the miles logged on the platform from every possible activity, with the distance enough to ride around the world 400,000 times.