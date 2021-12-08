Strava reveals cyclists completed 10 billion miles over last year

Strava has released its detailed Year in Sport 2021 report, revealing that cyclists registered 10 billion miles on their rides over the last 12 month period, which ran from 1 October 2020 until 30 September 2021.

In total, users uploaded 1.8 billion different activities over the period, equating to 37 million each week. With more people exercising due to the pandemic, Strava's data highlights the considerable growth in people partaking in more activites.

The platform indicated a 38 per cent annual increase in activities compared with the previous period, even after witnessing considerable growth during that time too.

Outdoor cycling uploads increased by 1.2 times from October 2020 until September 2021, while indoor and virtual ride uploads increased by 1.4 times.

Despite growing the least out of Strava's ten tracked activities in the report, outdoor cycling's increase suggests that people who started riding during the initial lockdown in March 2020 have continued to do so after a sharp increase in the preceding period.

The average distance of each ride totalled 16.3 miles, with the average duration per ride lasting 1:17:59. The 10 billion miles that cyclists uploaded to Strava accounted for half of all of the miles logged on the platform from every possible activity, with the distance enough to ride around the world 400,000 times.

During those rides, cyclists experienced elevation changes of 480 billion feet, enough to climb Mount Everest over 16 million times - although the elevation changes undoubtedly weren't as steep.

When cross-referencing between activities, Strava's report suggests that 41 per cent of all walkers also uploaded bike rides. The data also indicated that cyclists and runners who walk are 16 per cent more likely to still be active six months down the road than those who don't.

Strava CEO Michael Horvath said: “Even as the global athletic community endured another year of pandemic disruptions and restrictions, we saw a persistent desire from athletes to stay connected and keep one another active. Athletes from every country on earth recorded and shared their runs, bike rides and lunchtime walks.

“Every effort counts on Strava, and our team is thrilled to provide a platform for anyone who sweats to connect with their peers, find new places to be active, set goals for themselves, create clubs and challenge their friends. Strava is committed to creating positive impact in the areas that matter to us and our athletes: climate change, environmental racism and equity & inclusion in sport."