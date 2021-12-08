Strava reveals cyclists completed 10 billion miles over last year
Strava's Year of Sport 2021 report highlights the distance cyclists uploaded to the platform
By Ryan Dabbs published
Strava has released its detailed Year in Sport 2021 report, revealing that cyclists registered 10 billion miles on their rides over the last 12 month period, which ran from 1 October 2020 until 30 September 2021.
In total, users uploaded 1.8 billion different activities over the period, equating to 37 million each week. With more people exercising due to the pandemic, Strava's data highlights the considerable growth in people partaking in more activites.
The platform indicated a 38 per cent annual increase in activities compared with the previous period, even after witnessing considerable growth during that time too.
Outdoor cycling uploads increased by 1.2 times from October 2020 until September 2021, while indoor and virtual ride uploads increased by 1.4 times.
Despite growing the least out of Strava's ten tracked activities in the report, outdoor cycling's increase suggests that people who started riding during the initial lockdown in March 2020 have continued to do so after a sharp increase in the preceding period.
The average distance of each ride totalled 16.3 miles, with the average duration per ride lasting 1:17:59. The 10 billion miles that cyclists uploaded to Strava accounted for half of all of the miles logged on the platform from every possible activity, with the distance enough to ride around the world 400,000 times.
During those rides, cyclists experienced elevation changes of 480 billion feet, enough to climb Mount Everest over 16 million times - although the elevation changes undoubtedly weren't as steep.
When cross-referencing between activities, Strava's report suggests that 41 per cent of all walkers also uploaded bike rides. The data also indicated that cyclists and runners who walk are 16 per cent more likely to still be active six months down the road than those who don't.
Strava CEO Michael Horvath said: “Even as the global athletic community endured another year of pandemic disruptions and restrictions, we saw a persistent desire from athletes to stay connected and keep one another active. Athletes from every country on earth recorded and shared their runs, bike rides and lunchtime walks.
“Every effort counts on Strava, and our team is thrilled to provide a platform for anyone who sweats to connect with their peers, find new places to be active, set goals for themselves, create clubs and challenge their friends. Strava is committed to creating positive impact in the areas that matter to us and our athletes: climate change, environmental racism and equity & inclusion in sport."
-
-
'I don’t think I’ve reached the top of my abilities yet': Tiesj Benoot breaks contract with Team DSM to join Van Aert and Roglič at Jumbo-Visma
The Belgian talent will be vital support for the Dutch squads leaders on all terrain
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Cycling Weekly Awards: Tadej Pogačar wins International Rider of the Year
Even Tadej Pogačar says this season was 'more than [he] could have dreamed of' - and our readers agreed!
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Six tips to nail the Rapha Festive 500 on Strava
The Rapha Festive 500 returns to Strava in 2021, so here are our top six tips to complete the distance challenge
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Cyclist uses Strava to create portrait of moustached man for Movember
Anthony Hoyte cycled 72.7 miles across London to map the image out
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Strava announces surface types and personal heat maps have now been added to mobile app
Previously Strava users could only see these features on the desktop version of the app
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Wout van Aert starts extended break before cyclocross season with an 11km run
The Belgian road race champion may be taking a break from the bike but he's still uploading to Strava
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Strava unveils new 3D terrain to help with route-planning
The social media platform for athletes also now lets you choose your map style
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Strava finally add 'Gear' option to mobile app
The gear feature has previously only been available on web browser, but now you can list your gear from your phone
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Police catch close-pass drivers by joining group ride, and upload to Strava
Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Police caught close-pass drivers with help from cycling volunteers
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Alberto Contador fails to finish brutal 240km ‘Everest’ Gran Fondo
The Grand Tour-winner turned recreational cyclist admitted he was not prepared for the huge day in the saddle
By Alex Ballinger • Published