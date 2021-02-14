Sunday trading: Mavic wheels, Garmin power meters and much more

We’ve been trawled the web, hunting out the best deals on cycling kit, and we’ve picked out the top five for both the UK and the USA.

USA and UK deals

Bont Helix Road Shoes

Bont has a high reputation in top end cycling shoes, being the favoured kicks of Alex Dowsett and many others.

With a fully heat moldable chassis, the fit can be tailored to perfectly suit your feet, while the wrap around routing of the Boa cables allows for a wide and even binding pressure.

For more information about these shoes, check out our review.

USA: Bont Helix Road Shoes - $462.49 $221.00

UK: Bont Helix Road Shoes - £334.99 £200.99

Santini 365 Lava Bib Tights

Perhaps surprisingly, the ‘lava’ doesn’t refer to the thermal properties of these tights, although they are certainly toasty.

Instead, it’s Santini’s new material design that turns the surface of the tights into a “fiery hue” when flexed, brightening up any winter ride.

USA: Santini 365 Lava Bib Tights - $178.99 $124.49

UK: Santini 365 Lava Bib Tights - £130.00 £103.99

Garmin Vector 3 Single Side Power Meter Pedals

Whether you want to track your outdoor training more closely or get set up on indoor training platforms, power pedals are one of the simplest ways of getting power readings from your bike – definitely a lot easier than messing around with cranks and different bottom brackets.

USA: Garmin Vector 3 Single Side Power Meter Pedals - $688.99 $479.49

UK: Garmin Vector 3 Single Side Power Meter Pedals - £499.00 £399.00

Mavic Aksium Wheelset

Few things can save you as much money as a set of winter wheels – this set costs a lot less than even replacing one carbon rim. With 20 straight pull spokes front and rear, these wheels also far more spritely than the heavy training wheels of old.

USA: Mavic Aksium Wheelset - $288.49 $168.49

UK: Mavic Aksium Wheelset - £209.00 £139.99

Vittoria Zaffiro Pro Folding Clincher Road Tyre

Again, you can save money by spending money. These tyres are so incredibly cheap, but also robust enough to withstand the rigours of winter miles – they also surprisingly fast rolling. Better to save your top rubber for more amenable conditions.

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $32.99 $14.68

UK: Vittoria Zaffiro Pro Folding Clincher Road Tyre - £20.99 £11.99