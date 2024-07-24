Team USA aims for 7-10 cycling medals at Paris Olympics, here are the top American contenders to watch

Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente, and Hannah Roberts among top contenders to contribute to the medal count

Americans at the Paris Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

The countdown is on for the 2024 Paris Games. The opening ceremonies take place on Friday evening, and the first cycling event, the individual time trial, gets going the very next day. With it comes Team USA's first chance at a medal, and a gold one at that, if Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) has her say.

One of the fastest women on two wheels, the 27-year-old Indiana native is already a two-time Olympic medalist and nine-time world champion. She's making her third Olympic appearance and will compete in the individual time trial, the road race and the team pursuit.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸