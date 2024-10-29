‘This is our home, and we’re not leaving’: This community is determined to rebuild its only bike shop after Hurricane Helene

On Saturday mornings, dozens of road cyclists leave the city of Asheville, North Carolina, for the Bakery Ride. They ride 50 kilometres northwest toward the small town of Marshall, which sits in a valley along the French Broad River and is a gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains. In Marshall, the race-paced group ride takes a break, allowing riders a chance to refuel with coffee and pastries at On Your Bike, a small bike shop and café located on South Main Street.

Marshall is home to approximately 800 full-time residents; its quaint downtown is a thriving tourist destination for visitors to the region and is popular with cyclists. “Marshall has always been sort of stopping point where a lot of rides visit because of the distance [from Asheville] and how you can do loops [around the area],” said Rick Bradham, an Asheville local who frequently rides to Marshall. “Marshall is more of a place for tourists to go [visit] versus people to pass through. It's definitely become more of a destination.”

