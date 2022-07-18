Tour de France rest day tweets: Jasper Philipsen dispels embarrassment, strange pixelated announcements and Toms Skujiņš' 'domestique' flight

This year's Tour de France has spoiled us with action, drama and thrilling spectacle, and there's still a week left of racing to go.

Riders are currently enjoying a well-deserved rest day, though, meaning you're not able to get your daily fix of racing on this fine Monday. We've tried our best to mitigate that issue by rounding up the best social media content from the last seven days, and planting it straight on your doorstep.

Temperatures are quite literally unbearable outside (both at the Tour and in the UK), so don't act like you've got better things to be doing. From the travels of Geraint Thomas' gilet, to Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux's slightly strange use of image to announce they had no Covid-19 positives, there's something for everyone.

With that in mind, grab yourself an ice cold beverage and sit back and enjoy this instalment of tweets of the weeks, on the final rest day of this year's Tour.

1. Why make an announcement with a high-resolution graphic when you can just use an image taken in 480p? Pixelated photos just look better

All COVID tests this morning were negative #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/hhoV8LB7TXJuly 18, 2022 See more

2. On a day like today, we'd rather them than us

#TDF2022Rest day vibes, part II 🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dmRZVGPtLwJuly 18, 2022 See more

3. Geraint Thomas - the one who's not a cyclist - is back again, this time urging people not to bet on him finishing third at the Tour

Bit of a tip... I wouldn't put money on it. #imnotthecyclist https://t.co/rPCfkPDlakJuly 18, 2022 See more

Well when I handed the gilet over in Calais I really didn’t expect it to see all that it’s seen. A huge thanks to everyone who’s taken it on its journey, in aid of the @GTCyclingTrust 🙌 One week to go and lots more fun to be had 👀 #wheresGsgilet #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/oq4tw7I0zFJuly 17, 2022 See more

5. Anddddd relax. For today, at least

Rest day 🥱Journée de repos 🥱#TDF2022📸 A.S.O / @jeredgruber @a_gruber pic.twitter.com/drXeSxLwa6July 18, 2022 See more

6. Any method of cooling down in this heat is acceptable. Just ask Tom Pidcock, using a Carcassonne fountain at the end of stage 15

Cooling down, @tompidcock style ⛲️😄#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/Tz4OMeZW56July 17, 2022 See more

7. Practice makes perfect after all. Perhaps Jasper knew something on stage four that we didn't?

After practicing my celebration earlier this @LeTour, today was for real 😍🥇 #TDF2022 https://t.co/VqYXqPAcOQJuly 17, 2022 See more

8. Toms Skujiņš providing a better service than Ryanair

A Domestique flight https://t.co/C8UbxgijYnJuly 17, 2022 See more

9. And, quite honestly, we don't have a clue what's going on here. Perhaps Magnus enjoyed his stage ten win a little too much...