Tweets of the week: André Greipel gets a lesson from Alex Dowsett, a rabbit predicts the new world champion and more

Another week coming to a close, another Tweets of the week! We've looked through the wonderful world that is cycling social media and picked out some of the best posts over the last seven days.

This week, we have André Greipel talking about his "big package" in an Alex Dowsett vlog, a rabbit predicting who will win the elite men's road race at the World Championships and some rather confusing kit combos.

Here's a list of some of our favourites:

1. I think the word package in this sense means something very different in Germany, André.

Possibly the most fun vlog I've filmed to date. Mainly down to @AndreGreipel telling us about the size of his package. Also the second part of the Tour of Britain behind the scenes 👉🏻 https://t.co/2LobcQQSMo pic.twitter.com/NYGoiHXZU8

2. We've seen that Octopuses can predict football matches, but can rabbits predict cycling?

🚨Arrêtez tout, notre lapin a désigné le futur champion du monde 🌈#LePronoDeLeon 🐰#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/aZBhDcMi6j

3. Get this man a plane ticket

@ any airline in the world! Please 🙏😔 https://t.co/j9N9162LaF

4. Allies in politics and in sport...

pic.twitter.com/59kZR5RGAw

5. Ringing the doorbell is more conventional

Home invasion caught on camera! 😱 #Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/BkLHA9GpM0

6. "Tis but a scratch"

When you have an X-ray for a separated AC joint and they point out you've got a broken rib too."Yeah, thought I did that in a crash last month" Shouts out to everyone telling me I'd be I'd be in more pain if I broke my ribs last month. Turns out I'm just well 'ard. pic.twitter.com/xa9PmcgSPN

7. Thanks Out of Cycling, now I'm crying

pic.twitter.com/fQkeN2rJh9

8. So Beyoncé has got into the world of cycling.

beyoncé on biking: "by the time they realize it's me, I'm already gone" pic.twitter.com/hUu2wcuDiX

9. One of our writers, Jonny, would like to know where Tom Pidcock is

I hope they find him before Sunday https://t.co/Di3YYpvkdq pic.twitter.com/1vXmvYkRSj

10. Which side are you?

Wout way is the right direction? 😅#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/memrSgVChL

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.