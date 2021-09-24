Tweets of the week: André Greipel gets a lesson from Alex Dowsett, a rabbit predicts the new world champion and more
Here's a selection of our favourite tweets from the last seven days
Another week coming to a close, another Tweets of the week! We've looked through the wonderful world that is cycling social media and picked out some of the best posts over the last seven days.
This week, we have André Greipel talking about his "big package" in an Alex Dowsett vlog, a rabbit predicting who will win the elite men's road race at the World Championships and some rather confusing kit combos.
Here's a list of some of our favourites:
1. I think the word package in this sense means something very different in Germany, André.
Possibly the most fun vlog I’ve filmed to date. Mainly down to @AndreGreipel telling us about the size of his package. Also the second part of the Tour of Britain behind the scenes 👉🏻 https://t.co/2LobcQQSMo pic.twitter.com/NYGoiHXZU8September 19, 2021
2. We've seen that Octopuses can predict football matches, but can rabbits predict cycling?
🚨Arrêtez tout, notre lapin a désigné le futur champion du monde 🌈#LePronoDeLeon 🐰#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/aZBhDcMi6jSeptember 22, 2021
3. Get this man a plane ticket
@ any airline in the world! Please 🙏😔 https://t.co/j9N9162LaFSeptember 21, 2021
4. Allies in politics and in sport...
pic.twitter.com/59kZR5RGAwSeptember 24, 2021
5. Ringing the doorbell is more conventional
Home invasion caught on camera! 😱 #Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/BkLHA9GpM0September 24, 2021
6. "Tis but a scratch"
When you have an X-ray for a separated AC joint and they point out you’ve got a broken rib too.“Yeah, thought I did that in a crash last month” Shouts out to everyone telling me I’d be I’d be in more pain if I broke my ribs last month. Turns out I’m just well ‘ard. pic.twitter.com/xa9PmcgSPNSeptember 23, 2021
7. Thanks Out of Cycling, now I'm crying
pic.twitter.com/fQkeN2rJh9September 24, 2021
8. So Beyoncé has got into the world of cycling.
beyoncé on biking: “by the time they realize it's me, I'm already gone” pic.twitter.com/hUu2wcuDiXSeptember 23, 2021
9. One of our writers, Jonny, would like to know where Tom Pidcock is
I hope they find him before Sunday https://t.co/Di3YYpvkdq pic.twitter.com/1vXmvYkRSjSeptember 23, 2021
10. Which side are you?
Wout way is the right direction? 😅#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/memrSgVChLSeptember 24, 2021
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
