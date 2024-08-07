U.S. Gravel National Championships head north to Minnesota in ‘25 and ‘26

The area is described as an 'untouched playground' and a 'cyclist's dream'

Swenson and Stephens win inaugural Gravel National Championships in Gering, Nebraska
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

After spending its inaugural years in Gering, Nebraska, the U.S. Gravel National Championships will move north to La Crescent, Minnesota, in 2025 and 2026. 

La Crescent is a small town in the southeast corner of Minnesota, right on the border of the La Crosse region of Wisconsin. It has just about 5,000 residents—3,000 fewer than Gering.

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

