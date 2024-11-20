VanMoof e-bikes back on sale in UK with promise of 'more reliable' models

The Dutch brand went bust last summer, but is now back with improved S5 and A5 and a new repair system

Adam Becket
By
published

As of Monday, VanMoof bikes are back on sale in the UK, with the re-engineered S5 and A5 models on sale from partners across the country.

After going bust last year, the brand was snapped up by the former F1-related applied technology company McLaren Applied through e-mobility company Lavoie. After first launching in the Netherlands, Germany and France in April, the bikes are now available in the UK, mainly through Fully Charged, for just under £3,000.

