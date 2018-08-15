Wahoo extends its Tour of Britain sponsorship as points jersey partner

The cycling computer manufacturer has increased its support for the race, which kicks off on Sunday September 2

Wahoo has increased its support for the Tour of Britain stage race, and will be its official points jersey partner for the 2018 event.

The brand which makes cycling computers, heart rate monitors and other connected fitness devices was previously the official ‘training and cycle computer partner’ for the eight day race.

In this role, it provided fans with rider data, so they could see just what it takes to complete alongside the likes of UCI WorldTour level riders.

Riders will now gain points for consistently high finishing positions for the honour of donning the ‘Wahoo Points Jersey’ – previous points jersey winners include Mark Cavendish (2006 and 2007), Geraint Thomas (2011) and Michal Kwiatkowski (2014).

Last year, the competition was won by Alexander Kristoff (then riding for Team Katusha) ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step). Rider names are yet to be announced, but organisers Sweetspot have confirmed Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) as a headline name from the sprinter’s camp.

Other jersey sponsors for the 2018 edition are Skoda, whose name appears on the King of the Mountains jersey, Eisberg who sponsor the sprints jersey whilst title sponsor Ovo Energy appears on the garment worn by the overall leader.

Wahoo – who make devices like the Elemnt Bolt which featured in Cycling Weekly’s 2017 Editor’s Choice awards – also sponsors several WorldTour teams such as Team Sky and Katusha Alpecin, who will both send a roster to the race in September.

Commenting on the partnership CEO and Founder of Wahoo Fitness, Chip Hawkins, said: “As a company who understands the attention to detail required to win at the highest level, we’re proud to extend our support of professional road racing.

“Also acting as the race’s Official Training and Cycle Computer Partner we look forward to providing fans with an insight into rider data from partner teams through TV and digital coverage.”

SweetSpot CEO Heath Harvey added: “We are really excited to be working with Wahoo, whose innovation and commitment to performance have seen them quickly establish themselves as a key player within the cycling market. This year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain Points Jersey competition promises to be a thrilling battle and one which we’re confident won’t disappoint.”