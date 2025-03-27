'We don't tackle the socio-economic barriers to cycling' - British Parliamentary report calls for reform of Cycle to Work and social justice in active travel

All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling & Walking publishes Active Travel and Social Justice Report

A group of female cyclists on fold-up bikes
(Image credit: Fusion/APPGCW)
Not enough is done to tackle the social and economic barriers to cycling in the UK, an MP has said, as a report into social justice in active travel is published.

There is a "very significant lack of social justice within active travel", the report from the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling & Walking (APPGCW), released on Thursday, said.

