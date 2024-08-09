Why aren't Team GB's cyclists staying in the Olympic village?

The British riders have been staying in a hotel near Versailles, 10 miles outside of Paris

Josie Knight leading the British women's team pursuit squad at the Olympics
(Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

You may have already noticed from the Instagram videos, but when a British cyclist wins a medal at the Paris Olympics, they receive a guard of honour back at the team’s lodgings. They walk over a Team GB mat, and into a wide room, clad with Union Jacks. It doesn't look like the cramped apartment blocks of the Olympic village. That's because it isn't. 

While many of Team GB's athletes are staying in the village, the majority of the cycling squad is staying out of town, in a hotel near Versailles. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

