Women's peloton moves away from purple but converges on new theme
Human Powered Health become the third team in a week to release a similar-looking kit
By Adam Becket published
Human Powered Health have become the third Women's WorldTour team in a week to release a kit based on a similar palette of orange, pink/red and purple.
The new kit, which will be worn by both the men's and women's teams in 2022, is reasonably similar to both SD-Worx's new strip, which was unveiled on Tuesday, and the new UAE Team ADQ team's kit, released last week.
All three feature orange merging into purple and red. It is similar to the situation in 2021 when SD Worx, Liv Racing, Canyon-SRAM and the WorldTour leader in the peloton were all wearing shades of purple.
Fans will be hoping there is enough to distinguish between the three kits when they are actually seen on the backs of riders on the Women's WorldTour.
Human Powered Health, previously known as Rally Cycling, are one of six new teams on the Women's WorldTour in 2022. Their roster includes Mieke Kröger, the winner of the Lotto Belgium Tour in 2019, and Kaia Schmid, who is pictured above, silver medallist at the World Championship junior women’s road race this year.
The men's team ride at ProTour level and includes former WorldTour riders Joey Rosskopf, Chad Haga and Ben King.
Introducing the #HumanPoweredHealth 𝕛𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕖𝕪 for 2022 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NsPIDLbiJYDecember 22, 2021
The jersey retains some of the orange from last year, but that fades into red and then purple as it heads downwards.
Emily Saint-Onge, the art director at Human Powered Health, said in a press release: "We came to the idea of a heat map style gradient, it felt more human and personal. As humans, we aren’t perfect and we try not to be too rigid, so that spilled into our design and how the colors and gradients work together.
"We went through a lot of iterations and we’re really happy to share the final result with everyone."
