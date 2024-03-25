Wout van Aert and Demi Vollering return to action at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Like many races in this part of the world, Dwars door Vlaanderen features some of the most storied bergs in Flanders. However, unlike most of those other races, Dwars door Vlaanderen – meaning 'Through Flanders' – can claim to be a true dress rehearsal for the main event that is the Tour of Flanders, as it comes only four days before.

The 189km WorldTour-ranked men’s race starts in Roeselare and finishes in Waregem, while the 129.9km women’s event is a ProTour race starting and finishing in Waregem. They're races with serious pedigree – the men's event has been run every year since 1945, while the women's race was inaugurated in 2017.

Both are challenging events and replete with bergs – the men's event features 12 climbs and 10 cobbled sectors, and the women's nine of each. Many of those climbs can be found in other events – the Berg Ten Houte, Kanarieberg, and Nokereberg are all current or former Tour of Flanders climbs, for example.

Last year's editions of Dwars door Vlaanderen were won by Visma-Lease a Bike and SD Worx-Protime, thanks to Christophe Laporte and Demi Vollering respectively.

Vollering, and her top teammates Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes, the latter fresh from winning Gent-Wevelgem, return to action oncer more in the women's race.

The men's edition, meanwhile, will see Van Aert back racing Classics, as well as Gent-Wevelgem winner Mads Pedersen, and the reigning Milan-San Remo champion Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 Key Information

Date: Wednesday March 27

Location: Waregem, Belgium

2023 winners: Christophe Laporte (men); Demi Vollering (women)

TV: Discovery+/Eurosport

Distance: 189km (men); 129.9km (women)

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Route

Once the men have completed their starting leg, which runs south-east from Roeselare to Waregem, both men's and women's races take on a broadly similar appearance.

They head south from Waregem via Oudenaarde and into hill country. At this point the men's route slots in a bit of additional climbing courtesy of an extra loop that features Berg Ten Haute and Kanarieberg along the way. They then lock into the same course, heading north again back to the finish line in Waregem.

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 riders to watch

Wout van Aert

Visma-Lease A Bike

****

With no Mathieu van der Poel on the start list, all eyes will be on Wout van Aert, with the Belgian hoping to prove his form one final time before the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. His E3 Saxo Classic could have been so much better, had he not crashed on the Paterberg, leaving him to fight for the podium, rather than challenging for the win.

Jasper Philipsen

Alpecin-Deceuninck

****

Despite the race's berg-heavy parcours, the last 20 kilometres are relatively straightforward and the most on-form sprinters are never far from the top of the results. Cue Philipsen, who looks the most in-form men's sprinter bar none – he can get over a hill too, as evidenced by his recent Milan-San Remo win.

Mads Pedersen

Lidl-Trek

*****

When the going gets grippy but there's a sprint at the end, who you gonna call? Dane Pedersen would be at the top of that list, and he was fifth here last year. With fourth at MSR, plus four wins and two GC and points classification victories, you might say he's off to a good start this year too. A victory at Gent-Wevelgem proved his top form.

Demi Vollering

SD Worx-ProTime

****

The Dutchwoman has limited results to show for her 2024 season so far, but those few results have the words 'another awesome season coming up' written all over them. Sixth at Omloop; third at Strade Bianche – the only thing holding her back at Dwars could be a laser focus on De Ronde a few days later.

Shirin Van Anrooij

Lidl-Trek

***

The 22-year-old Belgian keeps getting better every year. A broken rib racing cyclo-cross at the very start of the year doesn't seem to have held her back, but despite high finishes at Strade Bianche and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad she is yet to record a win. Might that happen at Dwars?

Lotte Kopecky

SDWorx-Protime

*****

As her team boss Danny Stam said after the recent Trofeo Alfredo Binda, "there is no curse" on the reigning world champion's jersey. In the UAE Tour and Strade Bianche has already pocketed wins enough to last most riders a season or more. But Kopecky, along with strike partner Vollering, look set to contend, even dominate, any hard-riding event they appear at this season.

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 men's start list

Visma-Lease a Bike

VAN AERT Wout

BENOOT Tiesj

JORGENSON Matteo

TRATNIK Jan

VAN BAARLE Dylan

Alpecin-Deceuninck

PHILIPSEN Jasper

BALLERSTEDT Maurice

GHYS Robbe

GROVES Kaden

MEURISSE Xandro

VAN TRICHT Stan

VERMEERSCH Gianni

Intermarché-Wanty

GIRMAY Biniam

TEUNISSEN Mike

MIHKELS Madis

REX Laurence

PETIT Adrian

SMITH Dion

ZIMMERMANN Georg

VANSINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel

Soudal Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

ASGREEN Kasper

LAPERTI Luke

MOSCON Gianni

PEDERSEN Casper

SVRČEK Martin

VANGHELUWE Warre

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

DÉMARE Arnaud

DEKKER David

GRONDIN Donavan

MCLAY Dan

MOZZATO Luca

Astana Qazaqstan

BOL Cees

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

GAZZOLI Michele

GIDICH Yevgeniy

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

MØRKØV Michael

SYRITSA Gleb

Bahrain-Victorious

GRADEK Kamil

PASQUALON Andrea

BRUTTOMESSO Alberto

GOVEKAR Matevž

MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran

RAJOVIČ Dušan

SCOTT Cameron

WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz

Bora-Hansgrohe

JUNGELS Bob

VAN POPPEL Danny

HERZOG Emil

DENZ Nico

MEEUS Jordi

MACIEJUK Filip

MULLEN Ryan

HALLER Marco

Cofidis

DE GENDT Aimé

ALLEGAERT Piet

DEBEAUMARCHAIS Nicolas

FRETIN Milan

NOPPE Christophe

RENARD Alexis

ROBEET Ludovic

ZINGLE Axel

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

NAESEN Oliver

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

DE BONDT Dries

DE PESTEL Sander

GAUTHERAT Pierre

POLLEFLIET Gianluca

TOUZÉ Damian

dsm-firmenich PostNL

DEGENKOLB John

BITTNER Pavel

EEKHOFF Nils

EDMONDSON Alex

FLYNN Sean

VAN UDEN Casper

WELTEN Bram

EF Education-EasyPost

BETTIOL Alberto

BISSEGGER Stefan

DOULL Owain

HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich

POWLESS Neilson

ROOTKIN-GRAY Jack

VALGREN Michael

Groupama-FDJ

KÜNG Stefan

ASKEY Lewis

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

LE GAC Olivier

LIENHARD Fabian

MADOUAS Valentin

RUSSO Clément

Ineos Grenadiers

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

RODRÍGUEZ Carlos

SHEFFIELD Magnus

SWIFT Ben

SWIFT Connor

VIVIANI Elia

Jayco-AlUla

MATTHEWS Michael

DURBRIDGE Luke

JANSEN Amund Grøndahl

O'BRIEN Kelland

QUICK Blake

REINDERS Elmar

Lidl-Trek

PEDERSEN Mads

GIBBONS Ryan

KIRSCH Alex

STUYVEN Jasper

MILAN Jonathan

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

THEUNS Edward

VACEK Mathias

Movistar

LAZKANO Oier

CANAL Carlos

CAVAGNA Rémi

JACOBS Johan

NORSGAARD Mathias

MORO Manlio

RANGEL Vinicius

UAE Team Emirates

WELLENS Tim

OLIVEIRA Ru

COVI Alessandr

VINK Michael

BJERG Mikke

HIRSCHI Marc

POLITT Nils

Lotto Dsnty

DE LIE Arnaud

CAMPENAERTS Victor

DE BUYST Jasper

EENKHOORN Pascal

GUARNIERI Jacopo

VAN MOER Brent

Israel-Premier Tech

FUGLSANG Jakob

HOULE Hugo

NEILANDS Krists

SHEEHAN Riley

STEWART Jake

VAN ASBROECK Tom

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

NIZZOLO Giacomo

DEVRIENDT Tom

FRISON Frederik

PARISINI Nicolò

STEIMLE Jannik

TOWNSEND Rory

ZUKOWSKY Nickolas

Tudor Pro Cycling

TRENTIN Matteo

BOHLI Tom

BRUN Nils

ERIKSSON Jacob

KRIEGER Alexander

MAYRHOFER Marius

PLUIMERS Rick

Uno-X Mobility

TILLER Rasmus

ABRAHAMSEN Jonas

BENDIXEN Louis

HOELGAARD Markus

LARSEN Niklas

BLUME LEVY William

RESELL Erik Nordsæter

Flanders-Baloise

BONNEU Kamiel

CLYNHENS Toon

CRAPS Lars

DEJAEGHER Jasper

MARIS Elias

VANDENSTORME Dylan

VERCOUILLIE Victor

Bingoal WB

BLOUWE Louis

DESAL Ceriel

PERSICO Davide

PEYSKENS Dimitr

VAN ROOY Kenneth

WEEMAES Sasha

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 women's start list

Team SD Worx-Protime

VOLLERING Demi

KOPECKY Lotte

BREDEWOLD Mischa

GERRITSE Femke

SHACKLEY Anna

WIEBES Lorena

UAE Team ADQ

CONSONNI Chiari

PERSICO Silvia

BERTIZZOLO Sofia

GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla

HOLDEN Elizabeth

SWINKELS Karlijn

Team Visma-Lease A Bike

VOS Marianne

OUDEMAN Maud

VIGIE Margaux

VAN EMPEL Fem

VEENHOVEN Nienke

VON BERSWORDT Sophie

Lidl-Trek

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

BRAND Lucinda

CHAPMAN Brodie

HANSON Lauretta

VAN ANROOIJ Shirin

VAN DIJK Ellen

AG Insurance-Soudal Team

BOOGAARD Maaike

BORGSTRÖM Julia

GHEKIERE Justine

(LE COURT) PIENAAR Kimberley

LOUW Anya

FDJ-Suez

ADEGEEST Loes

BROWN Grace

CURINIER Léa

GUAZZINI Vittoria

KRAAK Amber

Movistar Team

GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla

MACKAIJ Floortje

BIANNIC Aude

RUIZ PÉREZ Laura

RUIZ PÉREZ Lucía

Liv AlUla Jayco

CAMPBELL Teniel

MANLY Alexandra

PATE Amber

PATERNOSTER Letizia

ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby

SMULDERS Silke

Fenix-Deceuninck

TRUYEN Marthe

CANT Sanne

KASTELIJN Yara

DE WILDE Julie

KULYNYCH Olha

PERKINS Flora

PIETERSE Puck

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL

BARBIERI Rachele

BARALE Francesca

CIABOCCO Eleonora

HENGEVELD Daniek

VAN DER MEIDEN Anna

VINKE Nienke

Uno-X Mobility

ANDERSEN Susanne

ANDERSON Solbjørk Minke

BARKER Elinor

BERG EDSETH Marte

KOSTER Anouska

LOWDEN Joscelin

Roland

CHRISTOFOROU Antri

COLLINELLI Sofia

DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara

PIRRONE Elena

SWINKELS Sylvie

VETTORELLO Giorgia

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team

ARZUFFI Alice Maria

DE ZOETE Mylène

EBERLE Lana

KERBAOL Cédrine

LACH Marta

TEUTENBERG Lea Lin

Human Powered Health

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

EDWARDS Ruth

GROSSETÊTE Maëlle

PIKULIK Daria

WOOD Alice

RAGUSA Katia

Lotto Dstny Ladies

DE JONG Thalita

BASTIAENSSEN Fauve

AINTILA Wilma

DE KEERSMAEKER Audrey

GREVE Alberte

VAN DE GUCHTE Quinty

Arkéa-B&B Hotels Women

DRUMMOND Michaela

FAHLIN Emilia

FOUQUENET Amandine

LE DEUNFF Marie-Morgane

MORICHON Anais

TRÉGOUËT Maurène

VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team

STULTIENS Sabrina

VAN BOKHOVEN Julia

KNIJNENBURG Anne

SOUREN Scarlett

VAN ROOIJEN Sofie

VANHOVE Marith

Cofidis Women Team

ALZINI Martina

BERTEAU Victoire

CASTRIQUE Alana

FORTIN Valentine

ROY Sarah

TALBOT Josie

Bepink-Bongioanni

CASAGRANDA Andrea

GRASSI Vittoria

JENČUŠOVÁ Nora

KARASIEWICZ Karolina

SAVI Prisca

SCHNEIDER Cybèle

Lifeplus-Wahoo

FRANZ Heidi

GONZÁLEZ Alicia

HARRIS Ella

RICHARDSON Kate

RYSZ Kaja

SÖDERQVIST Karin

Proximus-Cyclis CT

POPPE Febe

VEERMAN Deborah

CENT Marit

DE GROOT Marieke

VAN GOETHEM Femke

VAN BELLE Lisa

St Michel-Mavic-Auber93

AVOINE Alison

BORRAS Marion

FOURNIER Roxane

LE MOUEL Célia

POMPANON Margot

ROUSSEL Elyne

Team Coop-Repsol

GRANGIER India

GREENWOOD Monica

JØRGENSEN Tiril

TACEY April

HAUGSET Sigrid Ytterhus

VAN ROOIJEN Eline

Chevalmeire

GRÖNDAHL Antonia

BEX Nathalie

BRAAM Danique

KIEKENS Cleo

ERIKSEN Malin

NILSSON Hanna