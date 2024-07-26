Gold-plated Bromptons at Paris 2024, Canyon's Olympic 'speed of light' creations, plus pack sunscreen when you collect a new Guava gravel bike

It’s the day of the Olympic Ceremony in Paris, and the cycling kicks off with the men’s and women’s road races on Saturday 27 July. Brompton and Mappin & Webb have collaborated to create two very special gold-plated folding bikes to celebrate and support Team GB  — the world’s first, in fact — and they will be used by athletes to get around during the event. 

It’s the week of new paint jobs and Canyon has done something special for its Olympic hopefuls. They will be racing on completely unique frames across the disciplines; the MACH874 bikes are customised to each rider’s national flag with striking designs. Specialized turns 50, and to celebrate, the brand has brought out a limited S-Works Forward 50 collection, celebrating its past and looking to future innovations.  

