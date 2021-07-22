Anna van der Breggen launches signature clothing collection

Double World champion Anna van der Breggen has launched her own range of cycling kit the day before the Olympics.

After years of riding in team sponsors’ clothing, according to the press release, the Dutchwoman felt it was time to do something different. “I wanted to create a kit that’s not only high quality, but also something I really love to wear”, she said.

The artwork featuring on the kit is the work of Dutch graphic designers Beeldbazen. It’s in their trademark graphic style with bold contrasting colours - they have some big clients including ABN Amro and EY - and the result is a stylish-looking kit, that’s not unlike EF Education First’s Giro switch-out ‘Euphoria’ kit by Rapha.

Branding is very discreet with just 'Anna' printed on one sleeve.

According to the press release, Van der Breggen handpicked the highest quality Specialized clothing herself for the collection. The press release doesn’t specify which jersey it is, but it looks like the model that Specialized has used in its 'In Layers' collection.

Specialized is the bike and clothing sponsor of Van der Breggen’s team, SD Worx.

According to the press release, the cycling apparel is one of the projects Van der Breggen has been working on during her final year as a pro athlete.

Another is her book that was published last month, Mijn Leven achter het Erepodium (My Life behind the Podium).

Van der Breggen said: “It’s wonderful to see that the sport is getting more popular and that so many people are getting on the bike. Good clothing makes cycling so much more comfortable, which also means more fun. And with this kit you look amazing too.”

(Image credit: Anna)

The kit consists of a pair of bib shorts, a jersey and a set of matching socks and is available for men and women from Van der Breggen’s webshop. The items can be purchased separately and will be available internationally. A second design will be launched later this year.

The jersey is priced at €114.90, the bib shorts at €169.90 and the socks at €22.90, or all three items can be bought for €279.90.