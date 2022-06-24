Are Peter Sagan's new 100% tie-dye sunglasses more Glastonbury than Tour de France?

Ahead of this year's Tour de France (opens in new tab) 100% has unveiled its latest Peter Sagan collection of limited edition sunglasses. This time the shades are designed around the "wildly tweaked and then fine-tuned" colours of his TotalEnergies team. The US brand says they "echo Peter's unconventional and eccentric personality and riding style.”

Sagan said in the press release: “I feel like this is one of my most creative executions to date with 100%. Personally, working with the brand’s co-founders Marc and Ludo to create something unique year after year is always something I look forward to. They continue to empower me to express my personality in creating products that connect with my soul. The bond we have forged is unbreakable, and I look forward to continuing down this path with a true partner.”

As he alludes to, this isn’t the first time that 100% and Sagan have teamed up ahead of the Tour de France. After all, it’s not just the world’s biggest bike race, it’s also the sport’s most prominent cat walk, where product exposure is maximized. Racing fans will be hoping he gets to show off his new shades come July.

Sagan is set to suit up for the race, although his place at the Grand Départ in Copenhagen has been put into some doubt after he contracted Covid-19 (opens in new tab)while riding the Tour de Suisse, where he won stage three (opens in new tab). Both the rider and his team will be hoping he recovers in time giving him an opportunity to contend once again for the Green Jersey he’s won on seven occasions. Whatever the outcome, Sagan is certainly excited about his latest collaboration with the San Diego-based brand.

(Image credit: 100%)

The collection incorporates three pairs of glasses, all featuring tie-dye patterned frames. The featured models are the S2, the S3 and the Speedcraft. The S2 is a low-profile design that the 100% says can be worn for a range of sports, while the S3 offers what the brand describes as a “superb peripheral field of view, great protection and an uncompromising fit”, all which make it well-suited to high-temp training and racing.

The Speedcraft is said to deliver 360-degree visibility and protection thanks to its cylindrical shield. According to 100%, it makes the model the ideal fit for “extreme racing conditions”, which pretty much describes the opening week of this year’s Tour de France, which features cobbles, a few nasty Ardennes walls and a summit finish on the punishing Super Planche des Belles Filles.

Each pair of the limited-edition shades comes with a replacement pair of clear lens, an alternative fit nose pad and a cleaning cloth as well as special tie-dye packaging and pouch for storing the glasses in.

For more information on the 100% 2022 Peter Sagan Limited Edition collection visit 100percent.com