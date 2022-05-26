Jason Kenny helps to power British-made carbon bike brand to £214k crowdfund success in just 24 hours

Reap, one of the only brands to manufacture carbon bikes (opens in new tab) in Britain, has secured 71% of its crowdfunding goal just 24 hours after launching the campaign.

With plans to expand operations across the UK and Europe, it attracted over £214,000 in investment. Sir Jason Kenny, the most successful Olympic cyclist in history was among the first to invest having retired earlier this year to become Team GB's sprint coach. (opens in new tab)

“The British team behind the design and build of the bikes has harnessed decades of experience in aerodynamics, carbon-fibre composites and a passion for cycling,” said Kenny, who is now part of the brand's development team. “As soon as I got my hands on the Reap bikes, I knew I was on to something really special.”

The brand says its crowdfunding will help with its expansion of manufacturing capabilities and marketing across Europe. Reap projects revenues of £12 million by 2026.

“It’s amazing to see so many share our vision, invest and now join us in our journey in celebrating quality British bike manufacturing,” said Reap bikes founder Martin Meir. “We believe precision engineered, quality, British engineered, performance bikes will really resonate with riders across the UK as long standing and new riders to the sport look to new technologies to find the best in speed and comfort.”

Formed in 2016, REAP’s first bike, aptly named the Gen1.0, was released the following year, debuting at the Kona Ironman triathlon competition. “Our Gen1.0 model was named the world’s fastest bike in its launch season when it was tested against market leaders,” says Weir.

Since then Reap's line-up has expanded.

“We have gathered a team of experts who’ve been refining three frames for the road, triathlon and track,” says Meir.

The Vetka is the brand’s aero road bike and was launched in 2021, while the Vulcan is its current TT model and, according to REAP, the first bike ever to offer aero handlebars as standard. Rounding out the line-up is the Raptor, a track bike that REAP says has gone toe-to-toe in testing with Argon 18’s Electron Pro, ridden by the world-record holding Danish Team Pursuit squad and widely considered the benchmark against the clock.

With the investment REAP will hope to gain yet more ground on its track rivals as well as increasing its reach across road and triathlon disciplines. Kenny for one is confident that REAP’s future looks bright.

“Together we will push the boundaries of high-end bicycle development and use this knowledge to supply ultra-high performing bikes to a wider audience,” he said.

Check out Reap's website (opens in new tab) for more information, including about how to join Reap's Crowdcube crowdfunding campaign.