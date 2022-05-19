Canyon offers Aeroad with new build options designed to increase accessibility

Canyon has unveiled its 2022 Aeroad line-up, featuring new build options across three frames.

The new Aeroad range uses the existing CFR, CF SLX and CF SL framesets, all of which were born from the German brand’s collaboration with aero experts Swiss Side. The result is what Canyon describes as its “most advanced aero bike” and one ridden to success by the likes of Mathieu van der Poel and Alejandro Valverde at WorldTour level, with both men currently riding the Aeroad at the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Despite the Aeroad’s racing pedigree, Canyon believes that the bike has benefits for those who aren’t paid to pin a number on their jersey.

“We want to make the Aeroad’s all-round performance DNA available to as many riders as possible,” says Aeroad Product Manager Phillip Hardt. “We did this by delivering a wide range of options built around three frame platforms. All bikes will feature deep section DT Swiss aero wheels, with front-wheel rim depths adapted to the seven frame sizes available for riders between 158-200+cm. From SLX level upwards, all bikes will have power meters for perfect control over training efforts.”

So while the framesets remained unchanged, other than fresh paint jobs, the complete bikes feature new set-ups that are designed to deliver an Aeroad for all.

(Image credit: Canyon / Tino Pohlmann)

In recent years the top-tier Aeroad CFR has become synonymous with Van der Poel and his racing exploits, helping him win Monuments and Grand Tour stages alike. For 2022 it will be offered in three pro-level builds featuring DT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut carbon wheels and the aforementioned power meter.

The Aeroad CF SLX is described by Canyon as “race-ready” and is again available in three different build options, including a SRAM Rival AXS-equipped CF SLX 7 that will retail for £4,749.

(Image credit: Canyon / Tino Pohlmann)

The new Aeroad range is rounded out with the CF SL model, offered in both Alpecin-Fenix team colours and a 'grey in grey' option. Costing £3,799 it is the most accessible Aeroad and features Shimano Ultegra shifting and DT Swiss ARC 1600 wheels.

As always, the new Aeroad range is available exclusively through Canyon.

For more information visit canyon.com