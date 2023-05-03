Canyon's Aeroad CFR gets a Manga makeover creating a comically good looking bike

Canyon has released a limited edition Manga inspired Aeroad CFR, which pays homage to the Japanese comic book culture.

The paint job was carried out at Canyon's Koblenz design studio and features Manga inspired bold colours and a key characteristics, such as the oversized expressive eye, iconic to the Japanese style of illustration.

Already considered as one of the best road bikes, and fastest by some, it's the same platform that Mathieu van der Poel powered to Milan-San Remo victory and won the men's Paris- Roubaix on this year.

Key characteristics of Manga style art work is large expressive eyes and bold colours (Image credit: Canyon )

This time the Manga inspired bike comes equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 12-speed electronic hydraulic groupset, for another Japanese connection.

Teaming this with DT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut 62 wheels, which are often the wheel of choice for Canyon range topping bikes, makes for a visually stunning and rapid looking bike.

The Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo edition comes with the CP0018 cockpit (Image credit: Canyon)

With a frameset weighing a claimed 1,752 grams, and the wheels around 1600g, the whole bike is also one of the lightest aero offerings in the pro peloton. In fact we highly rated the Canyon Aeroad CFR when we last saw it a while ago.

It's also possibly one of the most controversial, with the brand keen to move on from Mathieu van der Poel handlebar incident in 2021, which saw Canyon issuing 'stop ride' notice to Aeroad owners.

Since then there has been no problems with the CP0018 cockpit that is also featured on this Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo edition.

Canyon athlete Tomomi Nishikubo putting the Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo edition through it's paces (Image credit: Canyon )

As if to prove a point regarding the bikes absolute strength, the launch of the limited edition bike took place in Tokyo alongside Japanese trials rider and Canyon athlete Tomomi Nishikubo, who put the bike through its paces with a selection of what Canyon has referred to as 'don’t-try-this-at-home tricks'.

Canyon's own interpretation of Manga comic strips (Image credit: Canyon )

After seeing Tomomi's Tokyo tour aboard the Aeroad Tokyo edition, Canyon's design team took his images and worked up some manga styling to produce Canyon's own comic strips

This new Canyon CFR Aeroad Tokyo edition will be available to order on Tuesday May 25th, 2023 at canyon.com, priced €9,499.