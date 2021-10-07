Check out US national champion Joey Rosskopf's custom stars-and-stripes Felt AR
A stunning star-spangled paintjob celebrates victory in the US national road race
By Simon Smythe
This is the bike the new US pro road champion Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) unveiled at the Tour of Britain last month.
The 32-year-old, who is already a double US national time trial champion, added the road title to his palmares in June after attacking a small group of favourites in a fast-and-furious final kilometre, crossing the line in Knoxville, TN alone.
Brent Bookwalter (Team BikeExchange) won the sprint for silver, while Rosskopf's Rally Cycling team-mate Kyle Murphy took bronze.
To match the switch from Rally's bright orange to the national champion's star-spangled jersey, Felt designed a one-off paintjob for Rosskopf's road bike that was painted by Brad Galvin of Dirt Designs Graphic.
The white stars on the blue background start at the fork and head tube, fading into nude carbon weave mid-down tube, while red stripes adorn the seat tube juncture - also making an appearance on the insides of the fork legs.
The Vision Metron 55 tubular wheels get the stars-and-stripes treatment too.
The bike itself is the Felt AR, the US brand's aero road bike. Here's the full spec:
Frameset 2021 Felt AR
Groupset SRAM Force eTap AXS Hydraulic Disc
Cassette 10-33t
Crankset 48/35 SRAM Force AXS Power Meter
Wheelset Vision Metron 55 tubular
Tires Kenda SC tubular
Handlebars Vision Metron Aero
Stem Felt AR
Handlebar tape FSA Cork
Computer mount Bar Fly
Computer Wahoo Element Roam
Pedals Time X-Pro 10
Saddle Cadex Boost
Seat post Felt AR
Bottle cages Arundel Mandible
A SRAM Force-equipped Felt AR isn't one of the consumer stock builds: the only SRAM build, which is also the flagship build, is with SRAM Red eTap AXS and comes with a list price of $14,999 for the complete bike including Zipp 454 NSW wheels.
The Felt AR frameset has a RRP of $4,999.
Simon Smythe is Cycling Weekly's senior tech writer and has been in various roles at CW since 2003. His first job was as a sub editor on the magazine following an MA in online journalism (yes, it was just after the dot-com bubble burst).
In his cycling career Simon has mostly focused on time trialling with a national medal, a few open wins and his club's 30-mile record in his palmares. These days he spends a bit more time testing road bikes, or on a tandem doing the school run with his younger son.
What's in the stable? There's a Colnago Master Olympic, a Hotta TT700, an ex-Castorama lo-pro that was ridden in the 1993 Tour de France, a Pinarello Montello, an Independent Fabrication Club Racer, a Shorter fixed winter bike and a renovated Roberts with a modern Campag groupset.
And the vital statistics:
Age: 52
Height: 178cm
Weight: 69kg
