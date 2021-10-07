Check out US national champion Joey Rosskopf's custom stars-and-stripes Felt AR

A stunning star-spangled paintjob celebrates victory in the US national road race

Joey Rosskopf's Felt AR
(Image credit: Rally Cycling/Ethan Glading)
Simon Smythe

By

This is the bike the new US pro road champion Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) unveiled at the Tour of Britain last month.

The 32-year-old, who is already a double US national time trial champion, added the road title to his palmares in June after attacking a small group of favourites in a fast-and-furious final kilometre, crossing the line in Knoxville, TN alone.

Brent Bookwalter (Team BikeExchange) won the sprint for silver, while Rosskopf's Rally Cycling team-mate Kyle Murphy took bronze.

Joey Rosskopf's Felt AR

(Image credit: Rally Cycling/Ethan Glading)
Joey Rosskopf's Felt AR

(Image credit: Rally Cycling/Ethan Glading)

To match the switch from Rally's bright orange to the national champion's star-spangled jersey, Felt designed a one-off paintjob for Rosskopf's road bike that was painted by Brad Galvin of Dirt Designs Graphic.

Joey Rosskopf's Felt AR

(Image credit: Rally Cycling/Ethan Glading)

The white stars on the blue background start at the fork and head tube, fading into nude carbon weave mid-down tube, while red stripes adorn the seat tube juncture - also making an appearance on the insides of the fork legs.

Joey Rosskopf's Felt AR

(Image credit: Rally Cycling/Ethan Glading)

The Vision Metron 55 tubular wheels get the stars-and-stripes treatment too.

The bike itself is the Felt AR, the US brand's aero road bike. Here's the full spec:

Frameset 2021 Felt AR

Groupset SRAM Force eTap AXS Hydraulic Disc 

Cassette 10-33t 

Crankset 48/35 SRAM Force AXS Power Meter

Wheelset Vision Metron 55 tubular 

Tires Kenda SC tubular 

Handlebars Vision Metron Aero 

Stem Felt AR

Handlebar tape FSA Cork

Computer mount Bar Fly 

Computer Wahoo Element Roam 

Pedals Time X-Pro 10 

Saddle Cadex Boost

Seat post Felt AR

Bottle cages Arundel Mandible

A SRAM Force-equipped Felt AR isn't one of the consumer stock builds: the only SRAM build, which is also the flagship build, is with SRAM Red eTap AXS and comes with a list price of $14,999 for the complete bike including Zipp 454 NSW wheels.

The Felt AR frameset has a RRP of $4,999.

