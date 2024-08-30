Evans Cycles opens first of two huge new stores after posting £23m loss

Bristol store will reward first 150 customers with prizes

Evans Cycles Bristol storefront 2024
(Image credit: Evans Cycles)
By
published
in News

Evans Cycles has today opened the first of two new high-street stores, just weeks after it posted a pre-tax loss of £23.2 million.

The new store on Union Street in the centre of Bristol has room for 150 bikes to be on display on it 3,300sqft premises.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Vern Pitt

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

Latest