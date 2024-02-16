Friday roundup: Jack Wolfskin reveals fresh bike packing apparel, Trek's new lightweight e-bike, and more aero socks from Swiss Side

Spring may not quite have sprung just yet - far from it if you look the UK weather in the last week - but that hasn't stopped an influx of new launches which look towards better weather.



This week, we are taking a look at the optimistic bike packing spring-summer collection from Jack Wolfskin, a new lightweight e-bike from Trek, and some big claim aerosocks from Swiss Side.

Jack Wolfskin SS24 collection

This week, renowned outdoors brand Jack Wolfskin announced an expansive collection of bike packing items in its new spring and summer 2024 collection. The new products are said to focus on a precise fit and thermal regulation.

(Image credit: Jack Wolfskin)

The German brand has released a total of 11 new products with everything from windbreaker jackets to small backpacks and padded shorts.

(Image credit: Jack Wolfskin)

Particularly interesting, we think, is the Gravex 3L Jkt. This ultralight rain cape, said to weigh just 165 grams, features Texapore fabric with a 20,000 mm waterproof rating thanks to its three-layer construction.

Ideal for gravel, the fabric is also ripstop, which should help protect the pricey £270 jacket from succumbing to bramble bushes on the trailside!

(Image credit: Jack Wolfskin)

As previously mentioned, two backpacks are also included in this drop, in the form of the Moab Jam Shape 25l and 30l. Both bags boast Jack Wolfskin's Aeroshape Core carrying system, made from recycled Airmesh, helping breathability and weight distribution. There's also a rear bike light mount - essential for multiday riding.

The bags are aimed at bikepacking and extended mountain biking rides and feature a 100% recycled polyester construction, alongside resource-saving cutting technology in a bid for more eco-friendly production.

For more information, check out the Jack Wolfskin website.

Swiss Side aero socks

Aerodynamics expert Swiss Side has made its latest foray into the world of aero socks. To our returning viewers - no, these weren't the aero socks that made our Editor Michelle question her relationship with cycling, much more concise details here from the Swiss engineers!

The new socks are UCI legal, and build on the brand's Aero Calf Sleeve development project that was launched back in 2023.

An interesting ribbed aesthetic similar to now commonly used base layers has yielded 3-6.5W gains at 45kmh, says Swiss Side, when compared to the brand's Aero Calf Sleeve - certainly not to be sniffed at. The brand says ventilation was key to the design process, using breathable fabrics that regulate temperature as well as slice through the wind.

(Image credit: Swiss Side)

And it turns out white socks are faster too, not just more stylish (in my humble opinion)! Swiss Side says the fabric sublimation process used to colour the socks negatively impacts both breathability and aerodynamics so hope it doesn't rain on race day! They will no doubt be a race day-only item for most too, carrying with them a price tag of £51.00.

For more information, check out the Swiss Side website.

Koo X Bora-Hansgrohe collection

To commemorate its partnership with Bora-Hansgrohe, Italian sunglass brand Koo has released a new collection to match the WorldTour Team's livery. All three of Koo's top of the range sunglasses, the Spectro, Demos, and Alibi, have got the turquoise colour treatment and we think it's pretty fetching.

(Image credit: Koo)

The team edition colourways will set you back £170 for the Demos, £180 for the Spectro, and £210 Alibi and are available from Koo's website. The big question, we think, is whether or not these shades could see Grand Tour victory this year thanks to the likes of Primož Roglič.

Trek Verve+ 1

Trek has updated its comfort e-bike lineup with the new Trek Verve+ 1. The bike, which is aimed at city riding has dropped a substantial amount of weight, making it the American bike giant's lightest in category e-bike.

(Image credit: Trek)

Thanks to its new Hyena hub-drive motor, the new bike has gone on a near 4.5kg diet, now weighing in at a claimed 18.1kg, size dependant. The motor is plenty powerful enough too, with 40Nm of torque.

(Image credit: Trek)

Trek is claiming a range of up to 56km/35m on the new Verve+ 1, however, details of both battery capacity and pricing for the UK and US aren't yet available.