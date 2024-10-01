Giant's new Defy and Avail e-bikes pioneer a rear-hub motor and improved battery technology

The all-new Defy Advanced and Liv Avail E+ line-ups include an integrated power system that weighs just 2.3kg

Giant Defy Advanced E+ Elite e-bike
(Image credit: Giant)
By
published

Giant has released two all-new electric road bike ranges - the Defy Advanced E+ Elite and the Liv Avail E+ Elite.

As the names indicate, both are based on two of the brand’s best-selling performance road bike models, the Defy and the Avail. By borrowing a few features and integrating them with motorized pedal support, Giant claims riders will ​​enjoy “all the thrills or traditional road riding but with the power to ride farther and faster”.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

