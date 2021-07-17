Hunt sells off ten pairs of Tour de France wheels to raise money for Qhubeka Foundation

Team Qhubeka NextHash will roll into Paris on limited edition Hunt wheels - and the Sussex based brand is selling off nine pairs to raise money for the Qhubeka Foundation.

A tenth set will be given away as a prize, to one person who signs up to Hunt’s road mailing list. The brand hasn’t said you’ll be eliminated if you unsubscribe soon after (but, of course, we didn't suggest that).

The team will be aboard Hunt’s 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheels, with Qhubeka graphics, raising awareness for the South African charity, which funds bicycles that can be life-changing for recipients, helping keep children in school or make healthcare more accessible via aiding the mobility of workers.

(Image credit: Hunt)

The team will ride the wheels on the final stage of the Tour de France, on Sunday, July 18, which coincides with Mandela Day, which celebrates the birthday of Nelson Mandela and is marked by the team each year.

The celebratory wheelsets, which will be ridden down the Champs-Élysées on Sunday, carry the same tech specs as the ‘standard’ 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheels which are the product of Hunt’s engineering manager, Luisa Grappone (MSc Aerospace Engineering).

The 54mm rim is constructed from Toray T700/T800 carbon-fibre, and comes with a 20mm internal and 29mm external rim, they weigh in at 1524g and are CFD and windtunnel tested.

The wheels are already available at huntbikewheels.com, and there’s only nine sets to buy.

(Image credit: Hunt)

Hunt stepped up to sponsor Team Qhubeka NextHash towads the end of the 2020 season, making its entry into the World Tour. Co-Founder Tom Marchment said: “Hunt was drawn to Team Qhubeka NextHash not only for their incredible level of performance and professionalism, but also the work they do in supporting the Qhubeka charity’s mission to change lives through bicycles.

"This project was a small way for Hunt to help further that mission by directly supporting and promoting the Qhubeka charity, while offering riders the very unique opportunity to own wheels used by pros in the 2021 Tour de France.”

Anthony Fitzhenry, Founder of Qhubeka, added: "We are very pleased that Hunt Wheels have decided to activate the #QHandUp campaign of Team Qhubeka NextHash with these very special wheelsets at the Tour de France. Their partnership with the team is based on shared values and this collaboration is evidence of that. The funds raised through the auction of these wheels will help fund bicycles for people who need them. We appreciate the support from the team and the team partners.”